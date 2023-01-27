PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: PV closes strong, holds off Falcons

A motivational quote says that “when you unselfishly give to others, rewards will come back to you.”

Pleasant Valley was selfless with the basketball in Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference boys' contest against Davenport West, and it paid off with a 61-47 win over the visiting Falcons.

PV (10-5, 10-2 MAC) recorded 18 assists on 21 made baskets in the victory, and four Spartans scored in double figures. Connor Borbeck, David Gorsline and Caden Rubel scored 11 points apiece, and Max Muszalski had 10.

“It’s really fun when you play that way and get everyone involved,” said Gorsline, who had four assists.

PV, coming off a 41-35 loss at Bettendorf on Tuesday where the Spartans shot just 28% from the field, made eight of its first 12 shots and opened a 21-9 lead early in the second quarter.

“We weren’t hanging our heads coming into this game,” said Borbeck, who dished out a team-high five assists. “We knew we had to get past that loss.”

West’s Landon Winston hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Falcons (7-7, 6-5 MAC) went on an 8-0 run to trim the lead to four, but PV closed the first half with an 8-3 spurt to take a 29-20 lead into the intermission.

All eight players who saw action for the Spartans in the first half scored.

“We might have a good shot, but passed it up and got an even better shot,” Gorsline said.

West made a couple of runs in the second half, but got no closer than six points. Winston’s fifth 3-pointer of the game cut PV’s lead to six heading into the fourth quarter, but Borbeck hit a 3 of his own with the shot clock running down on the Spartans’ first possession of the final frame. Borbeck beat the shot clock twice in the final quarter.

“Those are my favorite when you can just throw them up and let them fly with all the confidence,” he said. “I have to shoot it. It’s not like I can do anything else with it.”

The Falcons got within six points on Jermilyn Gardner’s pull-up jumper with two and a half minutes remaining, but PV’s Coy Kipper blew by his defender on the baseline for a layup at the other end. Then Borbeck beat the shot clock again with 50 seconds left to extend the Spartans’ lead to double digits.

“It was that six points. We couldn’t get over it,” West coach David Robinson said. "Every time we fought back and were right there, we shot ourselves in the foot. It’s small stuff.”

Winston scored a career-high 21 points for the Falcons. His four 3-pointers and 14 first-half points nearly single-handedly kept West in the game.

“He’s a senior, and he put everybody on his back tonight like he’s supposed to,” Robinson said of Winston. “He had us out there fighting and believing.”

Gardner had scored 80 points in the Falcons’ last three games, but Kipper held him to just 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting.

“Coy doesn’t get enough credit for the way our team plays,” PV coach Steve Hillman said. “He did a great job of guarding (Gardner) tonight. He really made it hard on him. He contained him.”

Kipper also contributed seven points, eight rebounds and four assists in the contest. Reserve Max Schmeltzer also scored seven points for the Spartans.

On the heels of that tough shooting night on Tuesday, the Spartans shot 49 percent from the field, including 40 percent from 3-point range, against the Falcons.

“Tonight we made a lot of extra passes and had good ball movement. If we want to be good on offense, we have to do that every night,” Hillman said.

With Davenport Central upsetting North Scott 64-56 in Eldridge on Friday night, PV is now alone atop the MAC once again. But the Spartans have a key game against the Lancers at The Pit on Tuesday.

“Losing to Bettendorf, we want that game back, but we’re just moving forward and trying to go get a conference title," said Gorsline. "A win on Tuesday against North Scott would be big for us.”

Pleasant Valley 61, Davenport West 47

Davenport West;9;11;14;13;—;47

Pleasant Valley;16;13;11;21;—;61

Davenport West (7-7, 6-5) — Elijah Reid-Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Jermilyn Gardner 4-11 3-4 11, Cleo Grandberry 0-0 0-0 0, Jovohn Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Davante Bradford 2-10 3-3 7, Landon Winston 7-10 2-2 21, Tayshaun Scott 1-2 0-0 2, Idris Thomas 2-5 1-2 6, Keshawn Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Cailen Shadrick 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 16-43 9-11 47.

Pleasant Valley (10-5, 10-2) — Coy Kipper 1-1 5-6 7, Caden Rubel 3-10 2-2 11, David Gorsline 4-8 1-2 11, Connor Borbeck 4-8 0-0 11, Cole Beinborn 1-5 0-0 2, Max Schmeltzer 2-2 3-5 7, Elijah Wallace 1-2 0-0 2, Max Muszalski 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 21-43 11-15 61.

3-point goals: Davenport West 6-17 (Winston 5-6, Thomas 1-3, Gardner 0-5, Bradford 0-2, Reid-Scott 0-1), Pleasant Valley 8-20 (Borbeck 3-5, Rubel 3-9, Gorsline 2-3, Beinborn 0-3). Rebounds: Davenport West 11 (Winston 5), Pleasant Valley 27 (Kipper 8). Turnovers: Davenport West 10, Pleasant Valley 15. Total fouls: Davenport West 18, Pleasant Valley 12. Fouled out: none.

Sophomores: Pleasant Valley 70, Davenport West 48