On paper, it seemed as if the Pleasant Valley High School boys basketball team was destined for a first-round win in the Iowa Class 4A Substate 3 playoffs.

Fresh from their third straight Mississippi Athletic Conference championship, the Spartans were paired with a Dubuque Hempstead club that had lost 19 of 21 games entering Monday night's matchup at the PVHS gymnasium.

As it turned out, a smothering defensive effort in the first half set the tone as Pleasant Valley prevailed 79-52. However, the Mustangs did not go down quietly as they scored 44 of their points in the second half.

Sophomore guard Reed Strohmeyer tried his best to rally Hempstead, scoring 18 of his 21 points in the second half, including a 16-point third quarter.

"Give Hempstead a lot of credit. They got it going a bit, they came out and played tough and free in the second half," said PV coach Steve Hillman, who before the game noted that the Mustangs had topped Iowa City Liberty 71-67 last Friday and that Liberty had edged his club 56-53 in the Dec. 2 season opener.

But by holding Hempstead to just eight first-half points, the Spartans (17-5) gave themselves the cushion they needed to advance to Friday night's Substate 3 semifinal showdown at Bettendorf (15-6).

"I really loved our defensive tenacity to start the game," said Hillman. "We took a couple of charges, forced a shot clock violation, and forced them into some tough looks. That set the tone for us."

Leading the way on defense for the Spartans was senior forward Connor Borbeck, who snatched a game-high four steals and also made a strong offensive contribution with 12 points.

"We play a good team defense, which helps us a lot," said Borbeck. "We wanted to get it going on the defensive end and use it to start our offense and get out in transition."

A good bulk of PV's offense came from 6-foot-5 junior post standout Max Muszalski. He hit eight of 11 shots and five of seven free throws for a game-high 22 points. Muszalski also snared 11 rebounds.

"Going into the postseason, I wanted to have more of an aggressive mindset," he said. "The focus was to get inside, and that's what we did. This is big for us; we're big on building momentum and moving forward."

Max Schmeltzer added 15 points and five rebounds for Pleasant Valley, with Coy Kipper tossing in 11 points and David Gorsline grabbing five boards.

The Spartans quickly gained the upper hand, going up 10-0 as Hempstead missed its first seven shots. Up by eight, PV scored the last seven points of the first quarter to take a 19-4 lead. That run grew to 16-0 as the hosts took a 34-8 lead into halftime.

With Monday's opener out of the way, the focus can now be squared on Friday's rivalry showdown with the Bulldogs.

"We were hoping we'd play Bettendorf in the substate round," said Borbeck. "They've been a rival of ours for many years. It's go big, or go home."