Hitting the home stretch of the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys' basketball season, it is all about one step at a time for the Pleasant Valley High School Spartans.

Holding a one-game lead over Bettendorf going into Friday night's home matchup with Davenport Assumption, the Spartans weathered a third-quarter challenge by the Knights and pulled away to a 62-46 MAC victory.

"We're not worried about the other teams," PV senior guard/forward Connor Borbeck said. "We know we control our own destiny. We win out, and we win the MAC."

With Bettendorf falling 54-44 to North Scott on Friday, the Spartans (12-5) and their 12-2 MAC mark have them two games up on both the Bulldogs and the Lancers.

"It's one game at a time for us," PV junior guard Coy Kipper said. "We can't think too far ahead."

Up 14-8 after the first quarter, Pleasant Valley got a pair of buckets from David Gorsline to open an 11-point advantage. However, Assumption (10-7, 8-6 MAC) closed the gap to 22-17 on 3-pointers by Keaton Thissen and Luke Klostermann (nine points).

At that point, Kipper stepped up big for the Spartans. Scoring seven of his 13 points in the second quarter, he hit a bucket with seven seconds on the clock to stake PV to a 32-21 halftime lead.

"Those baskets were huge for the whole team," Kipper said. "Once we got going, we took off from there. Everyone was feeding off everyone else's energy."

In the third quarter, Assumption tried to battle back as senior guard Rico Byrd scored nine of his 11 points in that span. Byrd's efforts helped the Knights get to within five twice, the last time at 36-31.

"Give Assumption a lot of credit," PV coach Steve Hillman said. "They were really physical tonight, and we couldn't get any separation. We'd go up 11 or 12, and they'd cut it back to six or seven points. They were a lot more physical than us."

However, a pair of 3-pointers by Borbeck (nine points, five rebounds) and a trey from Caden Rubel (eight points) re-lit the Spartans' spark as they took a 45-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

"I was just settling into my game," Borbeck said. "We were taking our defense and turning it into offense. That's always our goal as a Pleasant Valley Spartan."