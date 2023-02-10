The Pleasant Valley High School boys' basketball team moved one step closer to locking up a third consecutive Mississippi Athletic Conference championship Friday night.

Rolling past Central DeWitt 69-31, the Spartans (14-5) clinched at least a share of the MAC crown with their 14th win in 16 league games.

But with memories of last season — winning its first 22 games before falling to Burlington in an Iowa Class 5A sub-state final — Pleasant Valley is not taking anything for granted.

"We've got to get one more to make it official," PV coach Steve Hillman said of the conference title. "With the way last year ended, going 22-0 but falling one game short of state and short of our goals, the guys have a good perspective on it.

"They want to get better, and they want to keep grinding."

Doing his part to accomplish those things for the Spartans was junior guard Coy Kipper. Finishing with a game-high 21 points along with four rebounds and two steals, Kipper is also believed to have set the PV single-season assist record, according to Hillman. He needed just two to do so in Friday's game.

Equally important, he hit two buzzer-beating baskets and assisted on a third to help boost the Spartans' energy. In the first half, he connected with 2.8 seconds left in the first quarter to put the hosts up 14-7 after one. He then hit David Gorsline with the inbounds pass as Gorsline beat the halftime buzzer to put PV up 37-16.

With time running out in the third quarter, Kipper knocked down a 3-pointer to give Pleasant Valley a commanding 49-29 lead entering the final eight minutes.

"I think every time I hit a shot, I look at the bench and the guys are cheering," said Kipper. "Our coaches always tell us that when we make a big play, to be happy for each other."

Like Hillman, Kipper is viewing Friday's securing of at least a MAC title share as just one step in an ongoing process.

"I think out of all of our goals, (winning) the MAC is the first of them, the same as last year," he said. "We still have to keep it going one at a time and keep working."

As part of his 21-point night, Kipper was 3 of 6 from 3-point range, an achievement that pleased his coach.

"Coy hasn't shot well from the perimeter, but he is a good shooter," Hillman said. "He's been working on his shooting, and it was good to see him knock some down, just for confidence."

PV scored seven of the game's first eight points to get things started, but the Sabers (5-14, 3-13 MAC) used 3-pointers by Matthew Watters (11 points, seven rebounds) and Gus Pickup to close the gap to 9-7.

However, the Spartans answered with a late 3-pointer by Cole Beinborn (10 points) and then Kipper's bucket. In the second period, a 10-0 run helped PV build its sizable halftime advantage. It closed out the game by outscoring Central DeWitt 20-2 in the fourth.

Junior center Max Muszalski helped the hosts find their spark early. He scored six of his eight points in the first quarter. He also snared a team-high six rebounds. Connor Borbeck added 11 points and five steals for PV.

"It really helped us to come out with that fast start and high energy," said Muszalski. "We fed off of that start, and that stretch we had in the second was really big for us."