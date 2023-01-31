Prep boys basketball PV rallies past North Scott for second time this season

ELDRIDGE — When Pleasant Valley and North Scott met on the basketball court 46 days ago, the Lancers had the upper hand in the opening half before the Spartans responded late to pull out the game.

The same story unfolded Tuesday night — even down to the identical score as the previous meeting.

PV rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit and made the only basket of the four-minute overtime to squeak past North Scott 59-56 at The Pit.

“This can give us a lot of momentum and shows we can come back from anything,” PV guard Coy Kipper said after scoring a team-high 18 points.

The Spartans (11-5, 11-2) own a one-game lead over Bettendorf and two clear of North Scott in the Mississippi Athletic Conference race with five games remaining.

Between its pinpoint shooting, limiting second-chance opportunities for PV and turning the ball over only three times, North Scott (12-4, 9-4) built a 33-21 halftime advantage.

“We played really well that first half,” Lancers coach Dave McLaughlin said.

“That was as poorly as we played in the first half all year,” PV coach Steve Hillman stated.

The tables quickly turned in the third quarter.

PV went on a 12-2 flurry in the first 2 minutes, 42 seconds of the third quarter to trim the deficit to two.

After Brennan Reid knocked in a 3-pointer for North Scott to make it 38-33, PV retaliated with the next 10 points to grab a 43-38 lead after three quarters.

The Spartans were outrebounded by three in the first half, but finished with a plus-10 differential at the end of the game.

“We started getting stops in the second half and that really helped the energy,” PV post Max Muszalski said after scoring 10 points and grabbing five rebounds. “We were more offensive-minded in the first half. In the second half, we switched the mindset and started getting stops.”

Hillman felt his team showed some toughness that was absent in the first half.

“This might have been a game where we gave them too much defensively to think about,” Hillman said. “We forgot some of the toughness things and we were overthinking. They started banging shots, we got in a hole and tried to make up for it offensively instead of getting stops.

“We just did a better job of digging in with our defense.”

North Scott turned the ball over four times and mustered only two baskets in the third quarter.

“We didn’t handle pressure coming out of half well,” McLaughlin said. “They made us a little tentative, we turned it over a few times and didn’t get great shots. That led to easy baskets for them.

“We were in a little bit of a panic mode.”

The Lancers didn’t completely wilt.

They recovered from the shaky third quarter to regain the lead on two Drew Kilburg free throws with 3:55 left in the fourth quarter, 50-49.

The lead remained one until Kipper converted two foul shots with 1:09 left to put PV in front. Tyler Watkins answered with a corner 3-pointer to move the Lancers ahead, 55-53. David Gorsline countered with a basket for PV to even the game.

North Scott held for the final shot of regulation. Kilburg got into the lane and his 8- to 10-footer rimmed out to force overtime.

“Great look,” McLaughlin said. “I don’t know how the darn thing didn’t go in. Our kids executed that well, but we started poorly in overtime and we were running uphill the whole overtime.”

PV took the lead on a Caden Rubel free throw with 2:09 left in overtime. Muszalski rebounded and put back a Connor Borbeck miss to make it 58-55 with 1:05 remaining.

With 16 ticks left and down three, North Scott drew up a play for a 3-point shot. PV took it away, leaving Kilburg to drive and missing in the lane. Drew Sacia gobbled up the rebound and was fouled with 3.5 seconds left. He made the first free throw and missed the second. Borbeck hauled in the rebound and split free throws for the final margin.

“We talked more (on defense), we knew what was coming and we knew who was going to shoot it,” Kipper said of PV’s defense late.

Reid led the Lancers with 19 points and Kilburg had a dozen off the bench.

“As (assistant coach Chad) Specht told our guys afterward, ‘We’ve played these guys eight quarters and we’ve been the better team for six of them,’” McLaughlin said. “Unfortunately, that’s not good enough.

“We did make a huge step from last Friday and got some of our mojo back. I’m proud as heck of our kids.”

Caden Rubel had 13 points and Borbeck finished with nine for PV.

“This is a huge win for us,” Muszalski said, “and a win that can do a lot for us going forward.”

Pleasant Valley 59, North Scott 56 (OT)

PLEASANT VALLEY (11-5, 11-2) – Coy Kipper 6-11 6-6 18, Caden Rubel 4-8 1-2 13, David Gorsline 2-5 2-4 6, Connor Borbeck 3-8 3-4 9, Max Muszalski 4-7 2-4 10, Max Schmeltzer 1-2 1-1 3, Cole Beinborn 0-2 0-0 0, Elijah Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Aaron Trelstad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-43 15-21 59.

NORTH SCOTT (12-4, 9-4) – Tyler Watkins 2-3 3-3 9, Kyler Gerardy 1-7 0-2 2, Brennan Reid 6-8 3-4 19, Kavon Phillips 4-8 0-0 9, Colin Albrecht 1-1 0-0 2, Drew Kilburg 3-9 4-5 12, Drew Sacia 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 18-38 11-16 56.

Pleasant Valley;11;10;22;12;4;--;59

North Scott;18;15;5;17;1;--;56

3-point goals – PV 4-17 (Rubel 4-8, Borbeck 0-3, Kipper 0-2, Beinborn 0-2, Gorsline 0-1, Muszalski 0-1); North Scott 9-18 (Reid 4-5, Watkins 2-3, Kilburg 2-4, Phillips 1-3, Gerardy 0-2, Sacia 0-1). Rebounds – PV 30 (Gorsline 7); North Scott 20 (Reid 7, Phillips 6). Turnovers – PV 12, North Scott 13. Total fouls – PV 18, North Scott 20. Fouled out – Muszalski; Gerardy.

Sophomores: PV 59, North Scott 56