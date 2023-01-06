Prep boys basketball: Readus, Blue Devils race past Wildcats

In the first two minutes Friday night, Jamarion Readus air-balled a 3-pointer, was called for a carry and then whistled for traveling.

“I was mad about the calls,” Readus said. “When I get mad, everything starts flowing for me.”

Did it ever.

Readus poured in 20 of his game-high 27 points in the opening half as the Davenport Central High School boys’ basketball team cruised past Davenport North 86-61 at George Marshall Gymnasium.

The 6-foot-3 junior guard knocked in two 3-pointers, scored in transition and converted at the foul line as Central scored 15 of the game’s first 19 points and never was threatened in the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest.

“There are certain times I can just see it in his eyes a little bit when something doesn’t necessarily go his way, it is a little trigger for him to get going and fires him up a little bit,” Blue Devils coach Ryan Hill said. “This one, I could read it.”

Averaging nearly 19 points per game, Readus exceeded that total with less than a minute remaining in the first half and finished 10 of 20 from the field.

“We talked in the the locker room before the game, we wanted to come out early,” he said. “We knew we could do that. The question was, would we be able to keep it through the game? We did tonight.”

Readus had plenty of help.

Junior post Anthony Gott tossed in 16 points, junior Tsuirad Moore finished with 11 and junior reserve Blake Busch chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.

“Readus is the guy that makes them go — he’s the energy guy and can get the ball in the paint at will,” North coach Marquez Davis said. “They had a lot of other guys step up tonight and made some tough shots out of pressure when we got the ball out of Readus’ hands.

“Ryan Hill has a pretty good group this year. This isn’t the Central of old at all.”

Central (6-4, 4-3) snapped a four-game losing streak to its city rival. It also has won four of its last five outings and has already exceeded last year’s win total.

“This group we’ve got here, we’ve all got a desire to win,” Readus said. “We worked all summer long to build chemistry so we can come out and put some wins together. We’re doing that.”

While Readus draws most of the attention, the improvement of the supporting cast has Central trending upward.

The Blue Devils didn’t let up after the strong start. They pushed the margin to 16 points by end of the opening quarter, the lead swelled to 20 by intermission and reached 33 points late in the third quarter.

“We’ve been playing with more consistency and you can feel the guys starting to play with some confidence and have some belief,” Hill said. “We’re hoping to continue to build on that confidence moving forward.”

The 6-8 Gott and 6-6 Busch, in particular, were effective. They combined to make 11 of 15 shots for 26 points and 10 rebounds.

“Over the offseason, I tried to fix my game in a bunch of different ways,” Gott said. “Whether it was posting up or my defense, I just tried to do what I could best to help the team.”

North, meanwhile, couldn’t build on Tuesday’s victory over Central DeWitt. The Wildcats (3-7, 2-5) shot 8-for-22 and committed a dozen turnovers in the opening half.

Slow starts continue to be a theme for the Wildcats, who were led by 15 points from TreVon Coney and 14 from Nolan Mosier.

“You get down (16) points in the first five minutes of the game, it is going to make it an uphill climb the rest of the way,” Davis said. “It takes a lot mentally to get recomposed and worry about chipping away.

“We were a little flat to start the game. Hats off to Central. They had a nice crowd, were full of energy and just took it to us early.”

