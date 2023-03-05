Sean Taylor smiled when asked the question.

He doesn't run a traditional conditioning program during the pre-season. He doesn't have his Moline High School boys basketball team spend hours running around Wharton Field House.

Taylor prefers to get his guys conditioned during practice playing basketball.

"We try to make practices as rigorous as possible," he said. "These guys love playing basketball. They're well-conditioned because they put in the time. Whether it is the guys that play or don't play as much, (they're) in great shape.

"We play hard."

It has paid off for the Illinois Class 4A second-ranked Maroons.

They have unleashed a six-to-seven man rotation this postseason, giving their starting five hefty minutes and still averaging over 60 points in four victories while allowing 45 points per game.

"I just feel like everyone is super competitive and that makes it rigorous," senior center Owen Freeman said. "That pushes us to our limits. I believe we are playing as fresh as possible.

"We're able to endure the first quarter and play our best basketball during the third and fourth (periods)."

Moline is one win from its first trip to the state tournament since 2004, but standing in its way is Oswego East in the 4A super-sectional held at CEFCU Arena on the campus of Illinois State University.

Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

"Once the ball goes up, a game is a game," Taylor said. "Certainly, more people in the stands and more outside the court."

From the regional semifinal win against Minooka to the sectional final blowout versus O'Fallon in front of a sold out Wharton crowd, there has been little restraint to how dominate the Maroons (32-3) have been.

They have started out quick, maintained leads and eventually won by double figures. Only Minooka and Normal Community have made Moline sweat at times.

It wasn't for long.

"We're all super-focused, we all know what is at stake," senior Grant Welch said. "We see our potential and we want to meet that potential. We've looked at every game with the opportunity to learn."

Welch, Freeman, Brock Harding, Jasper Ogburn and Trey Taylor have been the mainstays in Moline's starting lineup this winter. Rarely do those five catch an extended breather.

Braden Freeman has been the sixth man and Maddux Dieckman has given Owen Freeman a rest near the end of the second quarter heading into halftime.

It is a rotation Coach Taylor said he and his staff decided in the "last month."

"We trust our (other) guys," Coach Taylor added. "In postseason, our practices are more mental than physical."

Even if the starting five seems tired, it isn't easy to spot.

Against Bradley-Bourbonnais in the regional final, Moline blitzed the Boilermakers 21-7 in the third quarter to take a commanding lead. Versus O'Fallon on Friday, it was an 18-4 third stanza margin.

The Maroons' starters have scored in double figures at least once in the playoffs and stayed committed on the defensive end.

"We all want to get to our peak potential," Welch said. "You get in the postseason, there are no gimmes."

Oswego East (29-5) has been a fringe top-10 team in 4A, but pulled off a sectional final stunner by triumphing over third-ranked Joliet West 71-64 on Friday.

Mekhi Lowery, one of the Wolves' top scorers, is a Towson recruit. Its guards are tall and lengthy in Lowery at 6-7, Ryan Johnson and Tyler Jasek both at 6-6.

"They're really athletic," Coach Taylor said. "Just really good. They're well-coached, they got great balance. It will be a great challenge."

Those are the tallest players on the court for Oswego East. Against a similarly sized O'Fallon squad, Owen Freeman, the University of Iowa recruit, went 11-of-18 from the field for a game-high 22 points.

It will be the first time most of the Maroons roster will play in a Division I college arena. Still, there isn't much of a concern about how that will affect them.

"It may take a couple shots, but we'll find our rhythm," Owen Freeman said. "Just playing basketball in between the four lines."

Coach Taylor echoed those sentiments.

"They've played in so many different places, I think people make too much of a deal about that," he said.

It has been 19 years since Moline has qualified for the state tournament, but it has not been to the semifinals since 1951. That was the last time it appeared in a state title game.

Back then, it was all one classification. Now, the Maroons are trying to live up to the billing since the season started.

"It has been super fun, we've had teammates before that have led us," Welch said. "They started the stepping stones for us. We got better."