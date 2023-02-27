This week's IHSA Class 2A Orion boys' basketball sectional will feature the cream of the crop in the Three Rivers Conference.

Both of the Three Rivers' division winners -- Rockridge (25-4) in the West and Princeton (31-2) in the East -- are among the four teams at Orion. Both also ended the regular season ranked in 2A's top 10 in the final Illinois Associated Press state poll.

The No. 1 team in 2A at one point, the Tigers finished the regular season at No. 4, while the Rockets headed into the postseason ranked seventh.

However, another team that will be at Orion High School this week is a comparative newcomer to this level of the postseason.

Riverdale (17-16) will be making only its third appearance in the sectional round in the last four decades. The Rams' 50-47 win over TRAC West rival Erie-Prophetstown in Saturday's West Carroll Regional final was their first regional title since 2012.

"That's something we talked about starting when I got here four years ago," said Riverdale coach Alex Kelly. "Obviously last year's group got close but came up short (losing to Rockridge at home in the regional finals), which was a heartbreaker.

"This group knew how hard it had to work and what it would take to get it done. We had highs and lows throughout the year, but we're playing some of our best basketball now. If you want to play at your best, now is the time."

Going up against Erie-Prophetstown — which had upset second-seeded Lincoln Trail Conference champion Mercer County 46-43 in the regional semifinals — Kelly knew his club had a formidable task on its hands.

"Being a conference rival and so close to our school, we knew it'd be a tight, close game the entire time," he said. "You can't look at the win-loss record; it all starts over once the regional starts. They were 2-0, and we were 2-0."

Led by junior guard Jake Willems' 23 points and six rebounds per game, with senior guard Ethan Kiddoo adding 13 points per game and sophomore forward Brody Clark 10 points per game, the Rams are preparing for the challenge of facing Princeton in Tuesday's 7 p.m. sectional semifinal.

"We talked about getting refocused (after) Saturday, and the guys have done a good job coming ready to work," Kelly said. "We know it's going to take our best game to knock Princeton off."

Rocket battle, Part 2: For the second time this season, there will be a battle of Rockets as Rockridge faces off against Rock Falls (17-17) in Wednesday's 7 p.m. Orion Sectional semifinal.

However, the teams' first meet came way back on Nov. 25 when Rockridge prevailed 63-37 at the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament in the second game of its season.

"We're not putting a lot of stock into that game," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey. "Both teams have changed since then. Rock Falls is tough; they're playing their best basketball right now. Our guys are not looking past them.

"Anyone who thinks we're a clear favorite doesn't understand how postseason basketball works. Rock Falls is playing well, and we've been struggling to find consistency in our scoring."

In terms of scoring, the duo of senior guard Jase Whiteman (15 points, 4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3 steals per game) and sophomore forward Landon Bull (13 points, 7 rebounds) are the key suppliers, with contributions from junior forward Carson Klemme (8 points, 5 rebounds) and senior center T.J. Wilson (7 points, 6 rebounds).

"Our scoring dropped in our last two games," said Saey, whose squad tallied 86 points in its two regional wins, "but we were playing two teams (Monmouth-Roseville and Sherrard) for the third time this season."

Defense is a particular part of their game that the Rockets have been able to hang their hat on, as displayed in last Friday's 41-25 win over Sherrard in the Rockridge Regional title game.

"In our program, defense is something we take pride in," Saey said. "That says a lot about our preparation, and the kids' toughness. We've had a good streak of guarding teams really well, and we need that to continue Wednesday night."