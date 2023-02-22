There was a common theme as both the Rock Island and Moline High School boys basketball teams opened post-season play Wednesday evening.

Strong second halves carried both the Rocks and Maroons to regional-opening victories in their respective gatherings on the road.

Rock Island broke from a 21-all halftime tie with Western Big 6 Conference rival Galesburg with 24 third-quarter points and then held on for a 63-53 victory in the Class 3A Dunlap Regional.

Moline had built a halftime margin over Minooka in its Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional and couldn’t shake the pesky Indians until late in the third and early in the fourth en route to a 74-54 victory.

Rocks find the range: Cameron Atkinson broke loose for 18 of his game-high 20 points in the second half in leading the Rocks to their 20th victory of the season in 32 games.

“We started out slow; there wasn’t too many people at the game and we had to bring our own energy as a team,” Atkinson said on the QCSportsNet post-game show. “Finishing; we just needed to make shots. We’ll get all the looks, we just needed to knock them down.”

KJ LaMonte added 13 points for the Rocks and Dezmund Jackson added nine and Quonterion Brooks eight.

“We settled in,” Rocky coach Marc Polite said. “I thought we had jitters in the first half and were a little antsy. That happens.

“That idea, that concept of losing and you’re done — I think sometimes teams can come out a little tight and I thought we were tight in the first half.”

Rocky trailed 10-9 after the first quarter before battling back to forge that 21-all halftime deadlock. The second half was all Rock Island, though, as the Silver Streaks scored 16 in each of the third and fourth quarters.

Gino Williams led Galesburg (10-23) with 16 points and Ian Dominique tossed in 13.

The Rocks will face either LaSalle-Peru (16-14) or hosting Dunlap (15-15) in Friday’s championship game back at Dunlap High School.

Maroons cruise: With Moline having four players in double-figure scoring, Minooka just didn’t have the firepower to hang with the second-ranked Maroons.

Owen Freeman led Moline with 23 points and Brock Harding added 17. Both Jasper Ogburn and Grant Welch finished with 11 points.

But the Maroons couldn’t put away the Indians (4-25) who scored on their first seven possessions of the second half.

Moline finally got traction with a run that covered the end of the third and the start of the fourth. Moline went from a 53-43 lead to a 60-46 advantage at the end of the third and stretched the margin to 70-49 early in the fourth that included an 8-0 run.

Moline then worked the clock in the fourth to preserve the victory.

“We did a really good job of doing what we needed to do,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor on a post-game radio interview. “The first round of regionals is hard; you haven’t seen that team and didn’t have any common opponents, so you just kind of play.”

Senior Nick Andreano led three Indians in double-digit scoring with 16 points. He scored 10 in the third.

The top-seeded Maroons (29-3) will be back in action Friday in the Bradley Bourbonnais Regional championship game. The Maroons will take on the fourth-seeded hosts (18-10), a 54-50 Wednesday winner over sixth-seeded Plainfield South in hopes of earning a spot in their own sectional next week at Wharton Field House.