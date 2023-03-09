CHAMPAIGN — After falling in the IHSA Class 2A state boys' basketball semifinals for the second straight year, the Rockridge High school boys' basketball team hoped to at least finish the season on a high note.

However, the middle two quarters of Thursday night's third-place matchup with Teutopolis were rough ones for the Rockets as they fell 52-43 at the State Farm Center to take home a second consecutive fourth-place trophy.

Rockridge led 11-10 after the first quarter, but the Wooden Shoes (29-8) hit their stride in the second and third periods by outscoring the Rockets 32-18 in that stretch to go into the final eight minutes with a 42-29 lead.

Teutopolis battled to a 28-22 halftime lead, then its defense clamped down on the Rockets, holding them to seven points in the third quarter.

Senior center/forward Caleb Siemer did the most damage for the Shoes. The 6-foot-6 senior scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting; he also hit four of his six free throws and completed the double-double with 11 rebounds.

Brendan Niebrugge added 10 points and seven rebounds for Teutopolis, which was making its first state appearance in 16 years.

For Rockridge, senior guard Jase Whiteman scored 20 points in his final high school game and added five rebounds and four steals. Landon Bull added 10 points and four boards as the Rockets had only four players score in the contest.

By finishing 28-6, the Rockets finished with the second-highest total of wins in a single season in school history. They matched the 2014 2A sectional finalists led by Ethan Happ who finished 28-1 and the '16 state runner-up team led by Carson Frakes and Gentry Whiteman that finished 28-5.

Rockridge's single-season win record is 31, set in 2015 when the Rockets went 31-2 and finished third at the 2A state tournament.