EDGINGTON — Facing rival Rockridge on its home floor with a regional championship at stake, the Sherrard boys' basketball team was ready to come out and do battle Friday night.

"We really wanted to turn it into a fight, and go toe-to-toe with them," first-year Sherrard coach Alex Johnson said. "The kids did a good job rising to the challenge, and the first 16 minutes could've gone either way."

However, a pair of 3-pointers by Rockridge junior forward Carson Klemme in the final minutes of the first half picked the lock on the Rocket offense in what had been a defensive-dominated game and enabled the hosts to gradually pull away to a 41-25 victory.

With their third straight IHSA Class 2A regional title in hand, the Rockets (25-4) will not have to travel far for the next round of the postseason. They head to Orion High School for Wednesday's sectional semifinal against either Byron or Rock Falls.

"We held Sherrard to just over 50 combined points (58 in total) in our two games with them," Rockridge senior guard Jase Whiteman said. "Our coaches preach defense all the time. You've not always going to make a lot of shots, but you can always play defense."

The two Three Rivers West Division rivals were knotted at 5-5 after one, but the Tigers (17-11) gradually worked their way to an 11-10 advantage on a Holland Anderson bucket with 3:31 left in the second quarter.

But after a 22-point night in Sherrard's semifinal win over Knoxville, Anderson's nine first-half points would be the only ones Rockridge would allow.

"When you play a team a third time, especially a team that's close to us and knows us so well, it's going to come down to stops," Rockridge coach Andy Saey said. "Our guys did a good job of not letting their missed shots impact them."

Toward the end of the first half, Klemme did not miss. He scored eight of his 10 points in the second period, including the aforementioned three-balls that staked the regional hosts to a 16-11 halftime lead.

"I shoot it when I'm open, and I'm glad those shots went in," said Klemme, who also had four rebounds. "I'm glad our defense came through when we couldn't hit anything; we normally shoot better than this (14 of 33 from the field).

"Those shots I hit were big shots, and they helped get us this win."

After halftime, Whiteman took the offensive baton from Klemme. He scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, including an eight-point third period that enabled Rockridge to stretch its five-point halftime lead into a 27-16 advantage going to the fourth quarter.

"We're really young, but all of our kids have experience from our state run last year," said Whiteman, who added five boards and two steals. "Last season was the best thing that could possibly have happened for us. All of us came out for the second half a lot more confident.

"We weren't hitting our shots in the first half, but we were stopping them all night. Our coaches always say defense wins championship games."

With sophomore forward Landon Bull (eight points, five rebounds) scoring six of his points in the fourth quarter and Whiteman hitting all four of his free throws in that stretch, the Rockets ensured that the Tigers never got back within single digits.

"If you are not spot-on against Rockridge, they're going to make you pay," Johnson said. "The second half didn't go the way we would've liked, but that's not for lack of effort on the kids' part. I'm super-proud of all of them.

"Tonight they put their hearts into it. This was a great experience for them."

With Sherrard's entire starting lineup and its top two reserves all back next season, Johnson hopes his club can be in the place Rockridge was Friday night, and has been for the last several seasons.

"We've got lofty goals for our program," he said. "We want to compete for championships. Tonight was the beginning of that."

Photos: Rockridge boys basketball defeats Sherrard, 41-25