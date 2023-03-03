GENESEO — Preparing for Friday's IHSA Class 2A Orion Sectional championship showdown with Princeton, Rockridge boys' basketball coach Andy Saey noticed one thing in particular about his club's opponent.

"Looking at Princeton over the course of the season, there's not been many games where they were down," said Saey. "They were blowing teams out. We felt it would be big if we could grab a lead and put them in a spot they weren't comfortable being in."

The Tigers led by one after one quarter, but once Rockridge senior guard Jase Whiteman got his 3-point stroke going, the Rockets took the lead, built on it and never let it go as they prevailed 64-46 in a clash of state-ranked powers at a packed Geneseo High School gymnasium.

Finishing with a game-high 24 points and adding a team-best five rebounds, Whiteman caught fire in the second quarter. He hit four straight 3-pointers and was 5 for 5 in the period as Rockridge turned an 11-10 deficit after one into a 27-17 halftime lead.

"Once Jase starts feeling really good, it can get scary for an opposing defense," said Saey. "The other guys fed off of that and started making their shots."

For Whiteman, it was a matter of keeping his cool after a bumpy opening quarter in which he hit just one of four attempts.

"After missing a couple of shots, we got a timeout, and coach told us to keep our composure and play with confidence," he said. "Coach gave me the green light, and I found my rhythm."

Before Whiteman started to heat up, junior forward Carson Klemme helped stretch the Princeton defense. He hit a pair of first-half 3-pointers and scored all eight of his points in the opening 16 minutes.

"They can't just key on Jase; they've got to watch all of us," said Klemme, who also had five boards. "But the reason we won this game is defense. Princeton has a high-powered offense, so we had to lock down on the defensive end. We knew we could hit our shots."

The Rockets (27-4; ranked No. 7 in the final Class 2A poll) never let the fourth-ranked Tigers (32-3) get back within single digits after halftime as they cruised to their second straight sectional championship and their fourth in the last decade.

Up next is Monday's Sterling Super-Sectional and a rematch with 10th-ranked Rockford Lutheran, a team Rockridge topped 57-52 a year ago to advance to the Final Four. The Crusaders topped Aurora Christian 65-58 to win the Johnsburg Sectional.

Helping the Rockets book a return trip to the Elite Eight was their continued defensive tenacity and a strong second half by sophomore forward Landon Bull.

Scoreless at halftime, Bull scored eight of his 11 points in the third quarter and had a three-point play to cap a 13-0 run that carried over from the first half, giving Rockridge a 35-17 lead. Going into the fourth, the Rockets held a 43-27 advantage.

"When you're surrounded by great shooters and the shots are falling and everyone's in rhythm, we're a tough team to beat," said Bull, who also had four steals. "Princeton just could not beat us tonight."

Bull felt the biggest key in Friday's win was to take Princeton out of its preferred fast-break, run-and-gun style and force the Tigers to play more at Rockridge's tempo.

"Coach was talking about how they want to run out and get dunks," he said. "As long as we could make it a half-court game and get back on defense, we could win."

Also contributing for the Rockets was sophomore sixth man Caleb Cunico, who tallied all nine of his points after halftime to help his club pull away. Landon Wheatley also chipped in eight points.

Princeton was led by Noah Laporte's 11 rebounds and eight points, with Kolten Monroe adding 11 points and seven rebounds. Grady Thompson also had 11 points for the Tigers.

Another boost for Rockridge was playing in front of a full house of just over 1,700 fans. Whiteman in particular noted the large number of Princeton fans on hand.

"We've been before bigger crowds," he said, "but Princeton brought a lot of fans, and it was crazy seeing all that blue color in the stands. Props to Princeton, they're a well-coached team with a lot of great players, but we came ready to play.

"I think we came out with more fire. We wanted this game."