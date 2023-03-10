CHAMPAIGN — After falling to Bloomington Central Catholic in the IHSA Class 2A state boys' basketball semifinals, Rockridge hoped to end its season on a high note.

However, the combination of a quick turnaround between Thursday evening's semifinals and Thursday night's third-place game hampered the Rockets as they fell 52-43 to Teutopolis at the State Farm Center.

For the second straight year, Rockridge (28-6) brings home a fourth-place trophy. Earlier on Thursday, the Rockets battled hard but could not overtake Central Catholic down the stretch in a 57-44 Final Four loss.

"We were on zero game preparation," Rockridge coach Andy Saey said. "No excuses, T-Town is a great program and a great team, but it's tough to have just a two-hour break. We had guys cramping up even before the game started.

"But I'm proud of how our guys fought. We don't look at this weekend as a negative, or as a spot on our season."

Indeed, the 28 wins posted by the Rockets matches the second-highest total in program history. The 2014 sectional-finalist squad finished 28-1, while the 2016 2A state runner-up team went 28-5.

Only the 2015 2A third-place state squad has a higher single-season win total, finishing 31-2.

"We won 28 games, and had a couple of games get canceled during the season, so who knows?" Saey said. "We got to win three titles to get to where we were. Perspective is important to talk about in terms of our year."

In the third-place contest late Thursday night, Rockridge got up 11-10 after a back-and-forth opening quarter, with Caleb Cunico's bucket at the 1:08 mark giving the Rockets the lead.

The second and third periods, however, proved to be Rockridge's undoing. The Wooden Shoes (29-8), who had a longer break between games, overtook the Rockets to go up 28-22 at halftime. Teutopolis then held Rockridge to seven points in the third, opening a 42-29 lead.

"Playing back-to-back with two to three hours rest. ... Coach Saey told us to do our best and play hard, but we came in and knew it was going to be tough," Rockridge senior guard Jase Whiteman said. "This was my last time putting on the Rockridge uniform, so I played hard and left it all out there."

Whiteman certainly did his part for the Rockets as he posted a team-best 20 points to go with five rebounds and four steals. Sophomore forward Landon Bull added 10 points and four boards, with Cunico adding eight points and four rebounds.

Teutopolis senior forward Caleb Siemer stepped up for his club with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds along with four assists and three steals. Teammate Brendan Niebrugge added 10 points and seven boards.

"Getting 20 points, that didn't matter to me at this point," Whiteman said. "I wanted to win. If I had scored zero points and we won, I'd be happy with that. We wanted to get third and do better than last year; the goal every year is to do better."

Rockridge had one final push left in it once the fourth quarter started. Down by as many as 17 points early in the period, the Rockets used a pair of Cunico 3-pointers and then a 3-ball from Whiteman to close the gap to 49-43 with 1:57 remaining.

"After we got down, we competed and got back within six," Saey said. "I'm proud of all of our guys for the way they battled."

The Rockets could not complete the comeback, but with four-fifths of their starting lineup returning along with Cunico, who alternated between starter and sixth man, the prospects in the coming years remain strong for Rockridge.

"Our sophomores have a good resume going into their third year, along with our juniors becoming seniors next year and being leaders," Saey said. "So many factors go into making a run like this, but I feel good about where we're at."

Whiteman is pleased to have experienced state these past two seasons. Like his coach, he feels the program will continue to remain strong.

"A lot of kids dream about going down to state," he said. "I know these haven't been the outcomes we wanted, but we still got there, and we worked hard to get there. It's crazy to think about going there back-to-back.

"I got this team when it was in good hands, and I'm leaving it in good hands. I've got all the faith in next year's team."