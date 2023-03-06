STERLING — Down by five points heading to the fourth quarter of Monday's IHSA Class 2A Sterling Super-Sectional, the Rockridge boys' basketball squad was far from out.

Sophomore point guard Landon Wheatley re-lit the Rockets' fuse, hitting all three of his shots in the final period and scoring seven of his 11 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 2:16 remaining.

On that play, Wheatley rolled his right ankle and was carried off the court. However, he got to savor the end result as his efforts enabled Rockridge to fend off Rockford Lutheran and prevail 60-59 at Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse.

As of now, it seems Wheatley will not be able to play this weekend at the state tournament in Champaign, but knowing his efforts got the Rockets (28-4) back to the Final Four for a second straight year gives him plenty of consolation.

"It feels a lot better," said a grinning Wheatley while seated on the bench with his ankle wrapped in ice. "I'm so proud of my teammates for holding on."

To secure its ticket to the State Farm Center, Rockridge had to hold on for dear life. Up by four, Lutheran senior guard Walter Hill Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 13.8 seconds on the clock to make it a one-point game.

After a Rockridge miss on the front end of a one-and-one, the Crusaders (26-10) had one last shot at the win, and Hill was the one who took it. However, his 3-point try in heavy traffic hit the rim and rolled out as the buzzer sounded.

"We did a great job of handling adversity and pulled out a big win," Rockridge coach Andy Saey said. "Hill's a stud. I don't think I've ever seen him when he's not hot. We did a good job of focusing on the next possession, and not letting their shots take away our win."

After Lutheran closed the third quarter with a 9-0 run to go up 50-45, Wheatley scored the Rockets' first five points of the final period before a Landon Bull 3-pointer knotted the game at 53-53.

"The lanes were wide open," Wheatley said. "I just drove across my guy, and he wasn't getting much help."

Defensively, Wheatley was assigned to Hill. He finished with 28 points, but had just three in the fourth quarter.

"He's a great player," Wheatley said. "He was probably my second biggest challenge all year, after (Moline senior guard) Brock Harding."

After Rockridge tied the game, Lutheran went back up 56-53 on a Vontez Dent 3-pointer with 3:38 remaining. Jase Whiteman answered with his one and only trey of the night to knot the game with 2:55 left before Wheatley broke the tie on his final play of the night.

"I'm not the only scorer on our team," said Whiteman (nine points, three steals). "All of our team can score, and we don't care who does the scoring, we only care about who comes out on top. Landon (Wheatley) was up for the moment; he's become more comfortable over the whole year."

After Bull blocked Kyng Hughes' attempt at the tying bucket, the Rockets got the ball and burned the clock down to 46.1 seconds before Carson Klemme was fouled. He hit both free throws to put Rockridge up 60-56.

"After Landon got hurt, we wanted to win it for him," Bull said. "He's my boy. I've played basketball with him since the third grade."

For his part, Bull stepped up with one of the biggest games of his prep career.

Finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds, Bull helped the Rockets blast off in the first quarter. He scored 12 of his points in the opening minutes as Rockridge went up 17-11.

"I felt like we had the size advantage," Saey said, "and Bull is tough to stop. He can shoot it from outside or take it on the bounce."

Also stepping up in the first half was sophomore guard Caleb Cunico. He scored all nine of his points on three 3-pointers as Rockridge went up by nine twice in the second quarter, the last time at 31-22 with 1:57 left before halftime.

"We needed everyone to come to play, and we got it from most people," Cunico said. "We got the early lead, then we fought back and pulled it out."

Lutheran closed the first half strong with seven straight points to close the gap to 31-29 at halftime, with Blake Broege scoring off a Marquise Haynes steal to beat the buzzer.

That momentum carried into the third quarter for the Crusaders, but ultimately, the Rockets had the answer.

"At that point, we had to slow the pace down," Bull said. "We had to keep it in a half-court game and not run with them. We do that, and we hit shots, defend and rebound, we're tough to beat."