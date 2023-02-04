Saturday night’s David versus Goliath boys’ basketball battle at Rock Island High School came down to the last second of play as the Rockridge Rockets held off the host Rock Island Rocks to win the barnburner 50-49.

Both teams entered the game in the midst of successful seasons, and with the win, the Class 2A Rockets moved to 20-4.

Rock Island mounted a furious comeback in the second half, but the loss dropped Coach Marc Polite’s Class 3A team to 17-9; the Rocks are 6-5 in the Western Big 6 Conference.

Things got very interesting in the Rock Garden with just less than four minutes to play, as another 3-pointer from junior guard Dezmond Jackson got Rocky to within two points of the lead at 44-42, and two additional 3-pointers from Jackson kept the Rockridge lead razor-thin in the final three minutes as the teams traded baskets.

After two Rockridge misses at the free-throw line, Rock Island had the ball, down one, with 26 seconds left in the game. After a missed bucket and a Rock Island foul, Jase Whiteman calmly knocked down two free throws for the Rockets to grow the lead to three points.

An intentional Rockridge foul allowed KJ Lamont to knock down two free throws and get the Rocks to within one with the ball and 3 seconds remaining. However, the last-second attempt was long.

Whiteman, a senior, led the Rocket charge with 17 points, sophomore Landon Bull contributed 13 points in the paint and hauled down seven rebounds, and both sophomore Landon Wheatley and junior Carson Klemme added seven points.

Rock Island’s Jackson led all scorers with 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Lamont added 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

“It is an important win for us, we intentionally placed some very tough games on our schedule to test ourselves and serve as a measurement of what we need to work on moving forward,” said Rockridge coach Andy Saey. “And we feel we are in a solid position to finish strong if we can continue to improve our communication and play more consistently.”

In the first half and the opening minutes of the third quarter, it looked as if Rockridge — undefeated and in sole possession of first-place in the Three Rivers West Conference — just might run away with the game.

“We knew Rock Island was going to make a run, they have several excellent shooters from the perimeter and the defensive pressure their guys can exert can quickly create momentum,” said Saey.

The visitors from Rockridge started hot and appeared unstoppable offensively in the first half. Bull was a force inside, scoring eight points and grabbing five rebounds in the first 16 minutes of play. Whiteman, Wheatley and Klemme all knocked down 3-pointers and contributed 5 points each in the first half.

Rockridge led 15-2 at the end of the first period, only allowing two free-throws to Rock Island junior KJ Lamonte. The Rockets kept working the inside/outside game in the second quarter to lead 27-10 at the half.

“I was pleased with our ball movement and ability to penetrate in the first half, and we communicated well, both offensively and on the defensive end of the court,” Coach Saey said. “We knew it would come down to our ability to continue to do the things we needed to in the second half, when Rock Island amped up the defensive pressure and started to connect from long range.”Early in the third quarter, Rockridge increased its lead to 33-13.

But midway through the period, the Rocks applied full-court pressure and created offensive rhythm behind Lamont’s seven points in the quarter and the hot shooting of Jackson from the 3-point line.

Jackson scored 10 points in the quarter, including three 3-pointers, and Rock Island pulled to within 39-32 at the end of the third.