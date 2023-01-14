Prep boys basketball: Rockridge rolls past Alleman

On the scoreboard, the Rockridge boys' basketball team had a successful Saturday at the fourth annual QC Custom Tees Shootout.

Rolling to a 52-16 win over Alleman at Moline's Wharton Field House, the Rockets (14-3) ran their winning streak to five straight games, following up Friday night's 63-29 win at Morrison in Three Rivers West Division play.

However, Rockridge head coach Andy Saey felt that even with the quick turnaround between games, his club's intensity level could have been at a much higher level on Saturday.

"I don't think our mentality was where it had to be," he said. "We're not making any excuses, we've got to be more competitive. These guys talk about wanting to be a premier team in the state, they should be locked in and ready to go.

"They're not competing against the other team, they're competing against themselves. They still need to take that to heart."

The Rockets got the shot of energy they needed to take control early against the Pioneers (4-17).

Hitting its first four shots to go up 9-2 early, Rockridge finished the first quarter with a run of 10 straight points for a 19-4 lead. That grew into a 17-3 flurry that put the Rockets up 26-7, with a 3-pointer by Alleman's Ryan Schmitt (five points) the only break in that skein.

With the post duo of sophomore forward Landon Bull and junior center T.J. Wilson combining for 14 first-half points, the Rockets took a 26-9 lead into the locker room for halftime.

Bull turned in a strong performance for Rockridge with game highs of 15 points and five rebounds to go with three steals. Wilson and Caleb Cunico each added six points, with Jase Whiteman snaring four steals. As a team, the Rockets shot 53 percent (19 of 36) from the field.

"Landon's a stud," Saey said. "He knows only one way to play, and that's hard. He's got a good future in this sport, if he wants it."

For his part, Bull echoed his coach's feelings about the Rockets as a whole not having their intensity and energy levels on full blast.

"We had a game last night with Morrison, and it was a long night," he said. "We weren't bringing the intensity we needed to have. We've got to try and do better; we can't be wasting days now. It's all downhill from here, and we'll be on to the postseason sooner rather than later.

"We just have to start pushing each other in practice, and get the best out of each other."

Macomb 77, Riverdale 47: The Macomb Bombers (15-5) had the hot hand right from the start of Saturday's QC Custom Tees Shootout opener. They hit their first five shots and ended up shooting 55 percent (32 of 58) from the floor.

That included knocking down nine of 18 attempts from 3-point range, with senior guard Connor Watson leading the way. Finishing with 25 points, Watson was five of 10 from behind the 3-point stripe.

"We knew they were great shooters," said Riverdale coach Alex Kelly, whose 12-7 club was coming off a hard-fought 61-54 Three Rivers West win over Erie-Prophetstown on Friday.

"We just didn't do enough to stop them, or slow them down, and they made us pay for it."

Macomb senior forward Jack Duncan augmented Watson's outside shooting by going for 17 points and seven rebounds. He hit seven of nine shots and all three of his free throws.

Led by the trio of Jake Willems (16 points), Brody Clark (12 points, six rebounds) and Ethan Kiddoo (10 points), the Rams tried to hang close, trailing 19-10 after one. However, a 10-0 second-period run by the Bombers led to a 38-21 halftime lead, and Riverdale never got back within single digits.

"We knew Macomb was going to be a physical team, and that we had to play a little bit stronger than what we'd been doing," said Kelly. "We have to learn from this, to be more physical and be better on closeouts."