EDGINGTON — Paired with Three Rivers West rival Monmouth-Roseville for the third time this season, the Rockridge High School boys' basketball was anticipating a hard-fought, physical game.

The top-seeded Rockets were also aware of the challenge of beating a team three times in one season going into Wednesday's IHSA Class 2A Rockridge Regional semifinal showdown.

After adjusting to the sixth-seeded Titans' physical style of play, Rockridge worked its way into the lead and never took its foot off the gas down the stretch as it posted a 45-37 victory.

"We knew it was going to be this type of game, especially with how the officials were letting us play," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey. "Monmouth-Roseville is a very physical team, and it took us a while to get acclimated to it.

"Tonight was a scrap, and we had to be a little tougher than they were."

By rising to the challenge, the Rockets (24-4) earned themselves one more home game as they advance to Friday's 7 p.m. regional championship game to face Sherrard, a 63-50 winner over Knoxville in Wednesday's second semifinal.

Early on, however, Mon-Rose (15-17) used its physical style to overcome a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers by Rockridge's Carson Klemme, closing the period on a 7-0 run to lead 11-6.

In the second quarter, senior guard Jase Whiteman gave the Rockets their spark. He scored eight of his team's nine points in the period, including a 3-pointer that put Rockridge up 14-11 with 2:56 left in the first half.

Mon-Rose finished strong to go up 16-15 at halftime, but the seeds had been planted for Rockridge's second-half resurgence.

"I'd been shooting 3s the whole time; I just had to drive to the basket," said Whiteman (14 points, three rebounds, two steals). "We went into halftime saying the score was 0-0. They brought the intensity in the first half, so we had to bring the intensity for the second half."

Klemme scored five of his 11 points in the third quarter, hitting a 3-pointer to tie it at 18 following a basket by Landon Bull with his own bucket to put the Rockets up 26-24. As it turned out, that was a lead Rockridge would not relinquish the rest of the way.

A Caleb Cunico 3-pointer and then a Whiteman bucket extended the hosts' lead to five before a three-point play by the Titans' C.J. Johnson (19 points, seven rebounds) with 3.1 seconds on the clock made it a 31-29 game going to the fourth.

"We needed to keep the energy going," Cunico said. "We got more energy, and that propelled us. Mon-Rose played hard defense, but we just needed to work the ball more and take more time on offense."

Cunico (nine points) then hit two more treys in the fourth quarter as the Rockets turned up the heat on Mon-Rose, taking a pair of nine-point leads to pull away to the win and a shot at a second straight regional title.

"We realized it was going to be a fight. It's hard to beat a team three times," said Whiteman. "Mon-Rose has been getting better throughout the year. What won this game for us was defense and getting rebounds."

Sherrard 63, Knoxville 50: A big night by junior Holland Anderson helped the fourth-seeded Sherrard Tigers (17-10) move to within one win of their first regional title since 2006.

Anderson led all scorers with 22 points, 14 of which came in the first half to help stake Sherrard to a 27-23 halftime lead.

However, Sherrard coach Alex Johnson stressed the contributions of several of Anderson's teammates, including Jack Hatlestad (11 points) and Carter Brown (10 points).

"Total team effort. That's our strength," said Johnson. "From one to 15, we've got players who are ready at any given moment. Tonight they showed up and made plays in a big-time game."

Brown had eight of his points in the third quarter to help the Tigers extend their lead to 46-34 over the fifth-seeded Blue Bullets (21-11).

Led by the duo of Braden Downs (15 points) and Sawyer Tuckey (12 points), Knoxville tried to battle back down the stretch, getting as close as eight twice before Sherrard pulled away and set up Friday's rematch with TRAC West rival Rockridge.

"We're going to come out and give it our best for 32 minutes," said Johnson. "You've got to believe in yourself and your teammates. We're going to come in prepared and give it our best."