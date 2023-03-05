EDGINGTON — The road the Rockridge High School boys' basketball team is currently traveling on is a very familiar one.

Three-fifths of this year's starting lineup and most of their reserve corps were a part of the Rockets' run to the IHSA Class 2A state tournament a year ago. That experience has come in handy as Rockridge is on the verge of a return trip to Champaign.

Even the site and Rockridge's opponent for Monday night's 2A super-sectional is the same as the Rockets (27-4) will face Rockford Lutheran (26-9) for the second straight year. Game time at Sterling's Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse is 7 p.m.

"Going on the run we had last year, and everything it took to make it happen played a role in how the guys have conducted themselves over the course of this year," Rockridge coach Andy Saey said. "The kids have done a good job with the level of preparation it takes at this point in the season.

"Last year was obviously beneficial to everyone. We've got some guys in different roles this year, but getting that experience helped. I feel like in these situations, the guys are a lot more comfortable."

At the start of the season, one concern for Saey and his coaching staff was team leadership, although he did return senior guard Jase Whiteman, junior forward Carson Klemme and sophomore forward Landon Bull from the 2021-22 starting rotation.

"Who is going to step up and be the leader?" Saey wondered. "The year before, Brayden Deem did a great job of setting the tone. When he left and Nate (Henry) left, there was a big void to fill, and it took awhile."

As it turned out, one of the youngest returning Rockets has played a major role in filling that void.

Saey cited the efforts of sophomore Landon Wheatley, who took over at the point from Whiteman this season and has developed his game as the year has gone on, averaging eight points, four assists and three steals per game.

"Landon has been a huge bright spot for us," he said. "Jase was our point guard last year, and to say the least, it's an interesting move to take who I think is an all-state caliber guard and move him off the point, and bring in a sophomore, but Landon's done a good job.

"He's one of our hardest workers day in and day out, and he's developed into one of our top defenders."

Meanwhile, Whiteman is the Rockets' top scorer with 17 points per game and still does his part to distribute the ball, averaging 3.5 assists per game.

"All of the kids we have here, even though we have a lot of young kids, they know this type of atmosphere," Whiteman said. "They've put in a lot of hard work, and they've come ready to play."

At the heart of the younger portion of the Rockridge lineup is the sophomore tandem of Bull, the team's second-leading scorer (14 points per game) and top rebounder (seven boards per game) and guard Caleb Cunico, one of the first off the bench and also a top 3-point shooting threat.

Battle-tested by last year's fourth-place state finish, the Rockets roll into the Elite Eight riding the wave of a 13-game winning streak.

"We played Rockford Lutheran last year, and this should be another good game," Bull said. "We've got to come out and play hard. If we can do that and control the pace of the game, we can win."

Like his coach, Klemme knows that Rockridge can draw on the experience of last year's state run to help pull it through.

"We have that experience," he said, "and we know what it takes to win."