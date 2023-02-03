In the midst of a competitive season, it’s easy for a basketball team to overlook an opponent on the schedule, or have a letdown in intensity.

After what he considered a sluggish first half Friday night against Alleman, Rock Island coach Marc Polite laid down the law in the locker room.

His team responded.

“Let’s just say that we had a very frank discussions about our defensive focus and our core principles, and how we needed to become much more assertive in our pressure and our physical presence,” Polite said.

The Rocks scored the first 14 points of the second half on their way to a 74-35 Western Big 6 Conference win over the Pioneers at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.

Senior Quonterrion Brooks provided the spark his coach was looking for. Brooks scored the first eight points of the quarter with his physical presence inside, and junior KJ Lamonte added four of his game-high 17 points to put away the game early in the third period.

The Rocks improved to 17-9, 6-5 in WB6 play.

“Quonterrion is definitely a force inside for us, although he is only 6-foot, he plays under the basket with a great deal of strength, and along with Terrmell Akers, they do a good job on the boards and defending against post players, which then fuels our offense," Polite said.

Alleman coach Rick Thomas may view this season as a step forward for his program, but even with the loss, the Pioneers are 6-20, 2-9 in the WB6.

“I told our guys at halftime that we played a good half, but we should expect Rock Island to come out in the second half with much more defensive pressure," Thomas said. "We simply are not deep enough to hang in there with Coach Polite’s team, they are very quick and strong, and we cannot match up man to man for four quarters.

"But, we are taking important steps with our program, and I was pleased with our ball movement and how we hung in the game in the first half.”

Rocky led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter and 37-22 at the half. Lamonte had 13 points in the first half, and senior guard Cameron Atkinson was also a force in the half with nine points and three steals.

Sophomore DJ Baker and junior Daniel VanDeHeede kept the Pioneers within striking distance in the first half. Baker had eight points in the half, six in the second quarter, and VanDeHeede collected seven points and three rebounds.

The Rocks outscored the Pioneers 24-4 in the third quarter.

“We are moving in the right direction at this point in the season, and continuing to improve in the key aspects that will make us successful as we head to the postseason, especially defensively,” Polite said. “We have our full roster back, and for us to win tough games, we have to get up on the ball with our defensive pressure, communicate effectively, and create turnovers."

Brooks finished with 16 points and Atkinson chipped in 13 points, three assists and three steals.

Baker led the Pioneers with 10 points.