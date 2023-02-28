GALESBURG — The shots – particularly from 3-point range – just were not falling for the Rock Island High School boys basketball team in Tuesday's Class 3A Galesburg Regional semifinal.

Peoria Richwoods, on the other hand, rarely missed in the second half.

The second-seeded Knights used their depth and shot-making to beat the top-seeded Rocks 73-52 at John Thiel Gymnasium and advance to Friday’s sectional final.

Rock Island junior KJ LaMonte was 13 of 13 at the free-throw line and scored a game-high 26 points, but Terrmell Akers (eight points) was the only other Rock near double figures. Cam Atkinson and D’Vonte Cartwright each scored six for Rocky, which made only 2 of 15 3-pointers.

The Knights (23-5) had four players in double figures and six scored at least eight points, led by Marquel Newsome’s 15.

Richwoods jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the win in front of a large side of Knights fans. Rock Island (21-13) was sped up at times against a fast and physical defense and seemed to rush its shots at times.

“I just felt like all night we couldn’t get settled down,” Rocky coach Marc Polite said. “I was waiting for us to hit our gear and hit our flow.

“Credit them, though, I thought Richwoods played really well. I thought they did a good job of playing with that spark and that energy. It kind of knocked us on our heels a little bit and we couldn’t recover from that. We were kind of battling all game to get some momentum back.”

The Rocks battled back to a 15-11 deficit after one quarter, but Richwoods led wire-to-wire. It led 32-24 at halftime before a 23-15 third-quarter advantage extended its lead.

Tavie Smith, Jared Jackson, and Sabri Qattum had 10 points for the Knights with Greg Burnside (nine) and Marlon Herron (eight) also near double figures.

Qattum scored eight points in the third-quarter run.

“They’ve got depth,” Polite said. “That’s one of the reasons they are where they are. It’s next man up. They go eight or nine deep and there’s not much drop-off.”

Rocky limited its turnovers to 10, but Richwoods had just five.

“I thought at times their pressure got to us a little bit,” Polite said. “We weren’t able to get to the spots we wanted to and our guys have got to make shots. I thought we got some decent looks during certain stretches where we were really hoping a guy would knock one down and it just didn’t fall for us.”

Richwoods was 10 of 12 from the field in the third quarter.

“To be honest, they just outplayed us tonight,” Polite said. “Credit Coach (William) Smith; he does a good job and keeps them prepared and they were able to take us down.”

Polite said his team knew what to expect and they saw what they thought they would from the Knights.

Despite the loss, Rocky’s seniors got to go out with a third straight regional title and second under Polite. Atkinson and Akers were Rocky’s only senior starters.

“We’re proud of those guys,” Polite said of the seniors. “I thought they led. They were examples, great citizens, and great people.”