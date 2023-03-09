There's an old adage in basketball.

Having stars is fine and dandy. Yet getting buy-in from everyone else to fulfill different roles is just as critical.

Take Moline High School's boys basketball team for example.

It has star power in University of Iowa recruits Owen Freeman and Brock Harding, two Associated Press all-state players each scoring 18 points per game.

Its three others starters — Trey Taylor, Jasper Ogburn and Grant Welch — have carved out necessary roles to keep everything afloat.

With more than three decades roaming the sidelines at various stops, Maroons coach Sean Taylor isn't naive about what that trio has meant this season.

"Those three, they give us so much," Coach Taylor said.

Through 36 games, they have fit like a glove.

Trey Taylor and Ogburn have supplied defensive energy while Welch has given Illinois Class 4A second-ranked Moline a boost from downtown. It all has come together in its quest for its first ever boys basketball state championship at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

"We're all great players," Trey Taylor said. "Being in the place that we need to be. We're just being what we need for the team."

Standing in the Maroons' way is Downers Grove North, which has won 19 straight and placed second in the West Suburban Conference. It stunned fourth-ranked Kenwood 67-47 in the super-sectional.

Tip for Friday's semifinal is 4:15 p.m.

"Trey, Jasper, they've played well," Welch said. "For us to get some shine, it has been fun. It'll be a fun contest for us."

While Freeman and Harding have hogged the headlines and media attention, the other three components of Moline's starting lineup have done their parts and had moments in the spotlight.

Taylor had 18 points in the super-sectional victory over Oswego East, missing just two field goals and a free throw. He has quietly averaged 10.6 points per game in five post-season games.

"It is just natural for me to get down there, do my dirty work," he said.

Still, he mentioned defense remains a top priority. He has fortified the Maroons' paint defense by taking on post players one-on-one.

After being the tallest player on the court last winter as a freshman, Taylor is playing more freely and imposing his will with improved strength.

"He's taking advantage playing off Owen," Coach Taylor said.

Ogburn, ever since he started playing basketball in elementary school, said that he has prioritized being the one willing to guard the opponent's best scorer.

He drew a handful of charges in the sectional final against O'Fallon to ignite the Maroons.

"I started really loving basketball my sophomore year," Ogburn said. "We're giving 100 percent."

Coach Taylor called Ogburn, bound for Division II Pittsburg State for football, one of the most competitive kids he's coached.

"He brings the fight every night," Coach Taylor added.

Welch has transitioned back to his preferred position of wing and being a catch-and-shoot threat. He spends time in the morning at Wharton Field House and before practice with Harding taking upwards of 500 shots.

A year after being in the post, he is flying around the perimeter.

"Being able to play my more natural, true position, it has been nice," Welch said.

The senior guard has been playing varsity minutes since his freshman season. Coach Taylor saw the potential in Welch early and wasn't going to waste the opportunity to get him playing time.

Welch, a Western Big 6 all-conference selection, is shooting north of 40% from downtown.

"He was mature physically and mentally," Coach Taylor said of Welch's freshman season. "He was just really smart."

Moline is into the state semifinals for the first time in over 70 years. Its last trophy was the runner-up finish in 1951. The path to Champaign has been mostly smooth-sailing.

It defeated Minooka, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Normal Community and O'Fallon all by at least 17 points. The Maroons squeaked by Oswego East 59-55 in the elite eight.

Now, it gets a 32-3 Downers Grove North team coached by former Augustana College standout Jim Thomas.

"I have a bunch of buddies from the Quad-Cities texting me, rooting for me, but hope we lose by one (point)," Thomas said during the IHSA coaches conference call on Tuesday.

The Trojans are led by all-state guard Jack Stanton and his 15.8 points per game. They have five guys who have canned at least 30 3-point shots.

Forwards Jack Reimer and George Wolkow each stand at 6-foot-7.

"They push the ball like we like to push it," Coach Taylor said. "They'll spread you out a little bit more than we do. They got a lot of toughness and grit that our guys need to match."

Downers Grove North blew out fourth-ranked Kenwood by 20 points in the super-sectional, but Thomas admitted what his group will face on Friday is a much different beast.

He called Freeman and Harding "the best 1-2 combo we've seen this year."

"Super talented, obviously," Thomas added. "They have horses and they're planning very well."

The Maroons are embracing the challenge ahead, similar to what they have done all season. They've seen the expectations and haven't abandoned ship of their main goal — bringing the city a state championship.

"It is going to be tough, but we'll just keep playing our game," Ogburn said. "They (the city) want to see us accomplish things that have never been accomplished before."