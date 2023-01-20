Prep boys basketball: Runs in second, third quarters give Blue Devils fourth straight win

When he was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter, Ryan Hill didn't do it to rile up his Davenport Central boys basketball team.

Yet when the Blue Devils trailed by three points in the third and frustration began to bubble on Friday night, their head coach put his arms around the huddle and his guys followed suit.

The response was the same.

Central scored 14 of the final 20 points in the second frame and closed the third on a 9-0 run to catapult it past Central DeWitt 71-52 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest inside George Marshall Gymnasium.

"We just wanted to get them back focused on the team aspect of it," Hill said. "I thought that was a turning point of the game and I was excited to see the guys respond."

Forty-four points on 18-of-25 shooting in the final 16 minutes allowed the Blue Devils (9-4, 7-3 MAC) to win their fourth straight game and set up a key three-game stretch starting next week.

Davenport West (Tuesday), North Scott (next Friday) and Bettendorf (Jan. 31) await and two of them are on the road.

"We push each other to play for each other," senior Tracy Hayslett said.

Once Hill got T'd up after a common foul, the Sabers made all four free throws to extend their advantage to 18-13 with 4 minutes, 38 seconds left in the second period.

Then Central turned it up a notch.

Hayslett, Jamarion Readus, Charles Jones and Anthony Gott all scored in its 11-0 run to lead by six. Its defense forced DeWitt into eight turnovers that frame and allowed only seven shots from the field.

"As soon as we got in a flow, we had to keep going with it," Hayslett said. "We knew we had to play for coach (Hill). He pushes us."

Still, Gus Pickup buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull the Sabers within 27-24 at halftime.

"We want to push the ball once we're all healthy," Sabers coach Marty Marshall said. "We still had (19) turnovers; we cut it to 12 (turnovers), it is a different ball game."

There were seven lead changes in the third quarter alone, but once Central's Maddox Sullivan buried a 3-pointer to tie it at 41 and Brady Hanssen converted a layup to put the Blue Devils up 43-41, they never trailed the rest of the night.

That margin rose to as much as 21 in the fourth quarter.

"I thought in the second half we executed a bit better," Hill said.

Even with a size disadvantage, Central out-rebounded DeWitt 24-21 and got to the rim at will with 22 of its 27 made shots from inside the arc. Jamarion Readus led the Blue Devils with a game-high 21 points while Hayslett chipped in 19 and Jones added 12.

Sullivan, back in the rotation after an injury, led them with eight boards. He played much of the second half and the crunch time minutes of the fourth.

"He was the glue for us," Hill said.

DeWitt (4-9, 2-8) was led by Landon Schroeder's team-high 19 points and Matthew Watters recorded 12. It couldn't generate enough defensive stops in the final frame to cut the gap back to single digits.

Leading scorer Ryan Watters, back for the second straight game after an absence, was held to five points.

"We played tough for about three-quarters, maybe a little bit more," Marshall said. "We just didn't play defense the way we are capable of doing. We were a little tired."

The Sabers are getting healthy at the right time as starting guard off their Class 3A runner-up squad Paul Kuehn played sparse minutes of the fourth. They are close to returning to full strength.

Now, Marshall wants to see them regain that chemistry.

"We are trying to figure that out," he said. "It might take a little bit, but we'll get it there."

Central is in the thick of a top-three finish in the MAC with the second-half of the conference season underway. Hill and Hayslett believe staying together will be crucial down the stretch.

"We're going to try our best," Hayslett said. "Keep playing hard."

Davenport Central 71, Central DeWitt 52

CENTRAL DEWITT (4-9, 2-8) - Carter Drury 1-3 1-1 3, Michael Schneider 1-2 2-2 4, Landon Schroeder 8-12 3-4 19, Gus Pickup 1-3 2-2 5, Matthew Watters 5-11 2-8 12, Brady Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell Maher 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan Watters 2-6 1-2 5, Brady Meadows 0-1 0-0 0, Paul Kuehn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-40 13-21 52.

DAVENPORT CENTRAL (9-4, 7-3) - Tracy Hayslett 8-11 3-7 19, Brady Hanssen 2-4 0-0 4, Charles Jones 4-6 2-3 12, Tsuirad Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Jamarion Readus 7-11 5-7 21, Maddox Sullivan 3-5 1-5 8, Blake Busch 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Gott 3-7 1-2 7, Justin Pendelton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-46 12-24 71.

Central DeWitt;10;14;17;11;--;52

Dav. Central;12;15;20;24;--;71

3-point goals - DeWitt 1-6 (Pickup 1-2, Drury 0-1, Schneider 0-1, M. Watters 0-1, Kuehn 0-1); Central 5-10 (Readus 2-4, Jones 2-3, Sullivan 1-2, Hanssen 0-1). Rebounds - DeWitt 21 (Schroeder 7); Central 24 (Sullivan 8). Turnovers - DeWitt 19, Central 9. Total fouls - DeWitt 13, Central 17. Fouled out - none. Technical foul - Davenport Central bench.