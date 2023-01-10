Prep boys basketball: Second-chance opportunities spur North Scott past West

ELDRIDGE — If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

That proverb worked quite well for the Class 4A 10th-ranked North Scott High School boys’ basketball team Tuesday night.

North Scott came up with a dozen offensive rebounds and turned it into several key second-chance points en route to a 57-50 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Davenport West at The Pit.

“Coach always says he’ll never complain if you rebound too much,” North Scott junior Brennan Reid.

Reid, in particular, was efficient on the glass. The 6-foot-5 forward finished with 17 points and hauled in a game-high 10 rebounds.

When West (5-5, 5-3 MAC) trimmed a 16-point deficit to five with less than three minutes remaining, it was a second-chance basket by North Scott’s Kyler Gerardy that all but secured the game.

“Especially on nights when we’re not shooting well, those second-chance opportunities make a big difference in games like this,” Gerardy said.

North Scott (8-2, 6-2) came into the game last in the MAC in offensive rebounding.

“We’re not the biggest team in the world, but we’ve really challenged our guys to go to the boards a little bit on offense,” North Scott coach Dave McLaughlin said. “Against a team like West, which likes to get out in transition, you can’t send a lot.

“Still, those extra opportunities made a difference in the end.”

Gerardy led the Lancers with 18 points. The win leaves North Scott in a second-place tie with Assumption at nearly the midway point of the conference race.

“We definitely needed a game like this to get us going,” McLaughlin said. “We know West is very dangerous, but we thought if we did what we could, we’d have a good chance.”

West, meanwhile, played without two regulars in leading scorer Jermilyn Gardner (hand injury) and Cleo Grandberry (ankle injury).

The Falcons still hung around for 2 ½ quarters behind 13 points from Landon Winston and a dozen from Tayshaun Scott.

West, however, went scoreless for the final 5:25 of the third quarter. It committed seven turnovers in that span as a five-point deficit ballooned to 16.

“Discipline, man,” West coach David Robinson said. “The guys have to understand the last three or four games we’ve lost comes down to discipline. Nothing else.

“Not doing it the way the coaches tell you and not following the game plan, it is going to lead to a lot of (losses). I know we’re young and still trying to figure it out, but this is the second half of the season. We’ve got to be mentally stronger than what we’re showing right now.”

Robinson said it is a combination of his team trying to do too much and focused on outside factors such as the officials and crowd.

“North Scott did what they were supposed to do, and we didn’t,” he said. “We gave them the game. Until they understand discipline and what needs to be done, we’re going to keep getting (losses) against teams we should beat.”

Robinson suggested changes will be coming with the lineup as early as Friday’s game against Bettendorf.

“You’ve got to be hungry,” Robinson said. “The lineup is going to be looking different. If you’re not getting it done in practice, you’re not touching the court.”

North Scott, meanwhile, made a concerted effort to keep West out of the lane. It didn’t have much success in the opening half.

“We struggled with that at times, but as you saw in the third quarter, we did a pretty good job of it and good things came from it,” Gerardy said.

North Scott, which prevailed despite going 14-for-26 at the foul line, has a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game at Davenport North before a trip to the Wisconsin Dells on Saturday.

“We’re a great team, but we’ve got a lot of improvement to do,” Gerardy said. “We know what we’re capable of here.”

North Scott 57, Davenport West 50

DAVENPORT WEST (5-5, 5-3) – Davante Bradford 2-10 0-0 4, Landon Winston 6-11 1-5 13, Tayshaun Scott 5-9 1-1 12, Idris Thomas 2-5 0-0 4, Javonte Payne 4-13 0-0 8, Elijah Reed-Scott 1-3 1-1 3, Jovohn Davis 0-0 0-0 0, KeyShawn Spencer 1-2 2-3 4, Layton Burt 0-0 0-0 0, Cailen Shadrick 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-55 5-10 50.

NORTH SCOTT (8-2, 6-2) – Tyler Watkins 1-5 0-1 2, Kyler Gerardy 5-11 7-12 18, Brennan Reid 7-11 1-3 17, Kavon Phillips 2-10 3-6 7, Colin Albrecht 1-2 0-0 3, Drew Kilburg 1-2 3-4 5, Drew Sacia 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 19-43 14-26 57.

Davenport West;12;14;6;18;--;50

North Scott;12;22;14;9;--;57

3-point goals – Dav. West 1-12 (Scott 1-4, Bradford 0-3, Reid-Scott 0-2, Winston 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Payne 0-1); North Scott 5-18 (Reid 2-6, Gerardy 1-3, Albrecht 1-2, Sacia 1-1, Watkins 0-3, Phillips 0-3). Rebounds – Dav. West 30 (Scott 7, Bradford 6); North Scott 31 (Reid 10, Phillips 7). Turnovers – Dav. West 20, North Scott 15. Total fouls – Dav. West 23, North Scott 15. Fouled out – Thomas, Spencer.

Sophomores: North Scott 49, Dav. West 42

Photos: North Scott boys basketball defeats Davenport West, 57-50