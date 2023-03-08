EDGINGTON — The Rockridge High School boys' basketball team hopes this upcoming weekend will be the perfect ending to another highly successful season.

But as the Rockets return to Champaign and the IHSA Class 2A state tournament, they will find themselves somewhat short-handed in their bid for their first state championship.

Sophomore point guard Landon Wheatley's status for the tournament is highly doubtful at best after injuring his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Monday's 60-59 win over Rockford Lutheran at the Sterling super-sectional.

Immediately after the game, Wheatley himself believed he would not be able to go for Thursday's 4:15 p.m. state semifinal against Bloomington Central Catholic at the State Farm Center.

Some 24 hours later, Rockridge coach Andy Saey was nearly as convinced.

"We're not sure, but it's not looking good right now," Saey said of Wheatley's playing status. "We're going to have to do our best without him, but he's been a huge piece for us all year. Our mental toughness and resiliency is something we've improved on over the course of the year, and Landon's been a big part of that.

"Hopefully we can get back to where we are as a team, and go out and compete this weekend."

Wheatley rolled his ankle after an awkward landing following his basket with 2 minutes, 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter, a bucket that put the Rockets (28-4) up 58-56 as part of a late 7-0 run that helped them clinch a second straight trip to the Final Four.

"He's bummed that he can't play, but he's super happy that we got the win and hopes we can carry on without him," said Rockridge sophomore forward Landon Bull. "He went out with a fight, that's for sure."

As of now, sophomore Caleb Cunico will fill Wheatley's spot in the starting lineup when the Rockets take the floor against the Saints (25-11).

"Caleb's a good shooter and a good player, and he can play good defense, so hopefully he can fill Landon's shoes and we can win," Bull said. "At this point, we've got to roll with the punches. We've made it state and showed that we're a good team.

"People just have to adapt to the roles they're given and execute them to the best of their ability. It's kind of hard to take this in, but we've just got to keep moving forward."

Being a starter is nothing new for Cunico, who had been among the starting five earlier in the season before settling into his role as the Rockets' sixth man.

"In fact, we call him our sixth starter," Saey said. "He's our third-leading scorer (8.2 points per game) and he plays about as many minutes as a starter."

Wheatley is averaging 5.3 points and is second on the team behind senior guard Jase Whiteman with 2.7 assists per game. He also chips in 2.8 rebounds per outing and is regarded as one of Rockridge's top defenders.

Still, Whiteman is hopeful the Rockets can continue to ride the wave of their ongoing 14-game winning streak, but admits Wheatley will be tough to replace.

"We've got a lot of kids who can step up, but you can't replace a point guard like Landon," he said. "He's the facilitator for the rest of us. We all have our roles, but now we need to step up a little more since we'll be missing one of our key players.

"Landon will still be on the bench talking to us; his being there is a good thing for us. He wants the best for us, and we're going to do everything in our power to win."

With the way the Rockets are playing right now, Whiteman has faith that the program's first state title is there for the taking.

"We're playing our best basketball right now," he said. "I have high hopes for our team."