Starting as sophomores in a predominantly Class 4A conference, Damyen Jackson and Braylen Thomsen took some lumps during the regular season. It was all about getting them equipped for the postseason.

When the moment arrived Monday night, the Assumption High School duo delivered.

Jackson poured in a game-high 22 points and Thomsen chipped in 13 as the Assumption High School boys’ basketball team handled Central DeWitt 72-55 in a 3A substate opener at Assumption High School.

“We knew come this time, they’d be ready,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “That’s why we had them starting from the jump. They’re just tremendous kids, gym rats and we knew they would shine in the big moments.”

Assumption advances to play Dubuque Wahlert, a 16-point winner over Maquoketa on Monday night, in a substate semifinal Thursday night at Assumption. The Knights beat the Golden Eagles 56-49 in the season opener.

"Big, athletic team," Jackson said. "Pounding the glass and getting after it on defense will be big. It won't be an easy game by any means."

First, after having Central DeWitt dash its state championship hopes in the semifinals a year ago, Assumption ended the Sabers' season.

"Didn't feel as good as it would to go to a state championship last year," Assumption senior Luke Klostermann admitted.

The third quarter turned Monday's game in the Knights' favor.

After playing to a 25-25 tie in the opening half, Assumption (13-9) cranked up its pressure and went on a 22-4 surge to seize control. Central DeWitt (6-16) was held scoreless for nearly seven minutes.

“Assumption came out and put a lot of pressure on us and we didn’t handle it very well in that third quarter,” Sabers coach Marty Marshall said. “We were struggling to get the ball inside and struggling to make shots. We went cold.”

The Knights pounced.

Jackson and Thomsen each had seven points in the third quarter and Klostermann tallied 12 of his 16 points in the second half.

After 21 games of getting acclimated to the varsity level, Jackson said there were minimal nerves for he, Thomsen and fellow sophomore Joey Funderburk.

“We feel really comfortable because the coaches have put us in places where we can succeed and our teammates trust us as well,” Jackson said. “Braylon and I are pretty calm.”

Assumption cleaned up in two areas — the free-throw line and on the boards. The Knights were 21 of 29 at the foul line compared to 6 of 11 for the Sabers. Assumption also limited Central DeWitt to just one offensive rebound and finished with a 29-16 advantage on the glass.

“(Limiting) offensive rebounds is something coaches have been saying all season,” Klostermann said. “We’ve struggled a lot with that, but if we can do it in this three-game stretch, we can go to state.”

The Knights turned the ball over 11 times in the first half. They committed just four in the second half.

Assumption also limited Central DeWitt's leading scorer, Ryan Watters, to just 10 points on 10 shots.

"We wanted to create pressure, we wanted to create pressure at the rim," Ewen said. "We wanted to attack their bigs inside and get those fouls."

Paul Kuehn had 15 points and Landon Schroeder finished with 14 for the Sabers, who saw six seniors play their final game.

Central DeWitt's season was marred by injuries. Marshall said he only had his full complement of players for five games.

"We have all our guys back now, but we're not fully healthy," he noted. "We were trying to put certain pieces together all season long. When you get everyone back, it is hard to put it all together the last couple of weeks."

The future appears bright in DeWitt. The Sabers' freshman squad was undefeated and the sophomore team lost just five games. It also returns two double-digit scorers in Ryan Watters and Schroeder along with point guard Gus Pickup.

"As long as they can stay healthy during football," Marshall said, "we can be pretty solid next year."