DEWITT — Battle-tested.

That is what the Pleasant Valley High School boys' basketball team wanted to be heading into this post-season.

After going undefeated in the regular season last season but coming up short of its goal to reach the state tournament, the Spartans sought tougher competition in the non-conference portion of its schedule this season.

“We played Ames and we played Moline (one of the top teams in Illinois) and our conference was tough,” Spartans junior David Gorsline said. “It got us ready for situations like tonight.”

Pleasant Valley then spent the entire Mississippi Athletic Conference season holding off five other teams that wound up with double-digit victories in the MAC to prevail as champions.

That toughness showed on Tuesday in a Class 4A substate final dogfight with Dubuque Senior and the Spartans were indeed the stronger team in the end, winning 54-51 at Central DeWitt High School.

Pleasant Valley (19-5) plays top-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy at 2 p.m. next Wednesday in a state quarterfinal.

In a game that featured seven ties and 13 different lead changes, including six in the final quarter, PV never folded under the pressure of the physical challenges that the Rams brought at them.

Pleasant Valley’s biggest lead the entire game was five points, Dubuque’s biggest lead was four points.

“It was a battle the whole game and (Senior) had some easy buckets in the paint but I thought, overall, we were tougher when it mattered,” Spartans junior guard Coy Kipper said. “When they would drive, we would wall them off and that is something we’ve been working on all week. We gave them nothing easy.”

Kipper, who led the Spartans with 17 points, was a big reason for the defensive toughness. With visible scrapes on his arms after the contest, the 5-foot, 10-inch point guard was out of the game for a grand total of 10 game seconds in the second quarter.

His effort along with Gorsline, Caden Rubel and Connor Borbeck held the Rams’ backcourt of seniors Hayden Jacobsmeier and Jonathan Wille to a total of eight points on 3-for-10 shooting. Senior’s other strong, dynamic playmaker, Jalen Johnson, had eight points but only two field goals.

While the Rams (19-4 overall) did do damage inside behind freshman Tevin Schultz (13 points) and junior Jacob Williams (11 points), Pleasant Valley’s inside players made a difference as well.

Sophomore Max Schmeltzer battled foul trouble the whole game but still wound up with 10 points. Elijah Wallace, Carter Ahnquist and Cole Beinborn came off the bench for the winners and also played tough defense.

Junior post player Max Muszalski had five points and hit a big free throw with 22 seconds left in the game to put PV up 54-51.

Kipper had a huge driving jump shot with just over a minute left to put PV up 53-49 before Williams answered with a pair of free throws to bring it back to 53-51 with 51 seconds left.

But it was Kipper and company on the perimeter that did not allow Senior to get a decent look to tie the game. Dubuque tried running Wille and Jacobsmeier off screens to get a good look but the Spartans fought through it or cut off the players before they were open.

In the end, Wille’s 22-foot effort with four seconds left bounced harmlessly off the rim and away and PV's celebration began.

“This is unbelievable and this feeling is amazing, especially after losing to Burlington (in the substate) last year,” Gorsline said. “That just kind of lit the fire for this team this year and I am just so proud of the team and the guys … it’s an amazing, amazing feeling.”

Gorsline finished with 15 points, including nine in the second quarter to help the Spartans edge out to a 26-25 halftime lead. PV led 37-36 after the third quarter.

Spartans coach Steve Hillman said his team answered the bell with the challenging schedule and took those lessons and turned them into a substate championship and a trip to Des Moines.

“I am just really happy for our guys and we intentionally made our schedule this way to prepare for this moment,” Hillman said. “We had enough adversity and tough situations that we were prepared. Senior was the most physical team we played all season and we responded to the challenge.

“Some of this is for those guys last year, they should have had that opportunity as well. As a coaching staff we might have let them down a little bit last year, so we learned our lesson as a staff and we were ready this time.”

Pleasant Valley 54, Dubuque Senior 51

Pleasant Valley (19-5) -- Coy Kipper 7 2-2 17, Caden Rubel 2 0-0 5, David Gorsline 6 1-1 15, Connor Borbeck 1 0-0 2, Max Muszalski 2 1-2 5, Max Schmeltzer 4 2-2 10, Elijah Wallace 0 0-0 0, Carter Ahnquist 0 0-0 0, Cole Beinborn 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-7 54.

Dubuque Senior (19-4) -- Hayden Jacobsmeier 1 1-4 4, Jonathan Wille 2 0-1 5, Jalen Johnson 2 4-4 8, Tevin Schultz 5 3-6 13, Jacob Williams 3 4-5 11, Nick Kennedy 0 0-0 0, Mason Sorensen 4 0-0 10, Davonta Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-20 51.

Pleasant Valley; 11;15;11;17;--;54

Dubque Senior;11;14;11;15;--;51

Three-point field goals: PV 4 (Gorsline 2, Kipper, Rubel). Sr. 5 (Sorensen 2, Williams, Jacobsmeier, Wille). Total Fouls – PV 18, Sr. 12.