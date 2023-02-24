Simply put, basketball is a make or miss game.

When Pleasant Valley High School played Bettendorf twice during the regular season, the Spartans made only seven 3-point shots in 39 attempts. It resulted in defeat both times.

PV had its 3-point shot working Friday night.

Coy Kipper, David Gorsline and Connor Borbeck each buried three trifectas as the Mississippi Athletic Conference champions avenged two regular-season losses to its rival with a 59-42 victory in a Class 4A substate semifinal at Bettendorf High School.

“(Bettendorf’s) length really got to us and was affecting our shots the first two times this year,” Borbeck said. “Tonight, we got it inside-out better. We moved the ball a lot better, got open looks and stepped up big time in big moments and made them.

“That’s what you need to do to win basketball games.”

PV (18-5) faces Dubuque Senior (19-3) in a substate final Tuesday night at a location to be determined. Bettendorf’s season ends at 15-7.

“We knew tonight could be the end of our season,” Kipper said. “We came out with a lot of energy and we didn’t want to be done. We all played for each other.”

The Spartans were stifled to 41 and 35 points, respectively, in the regular-season meetings.

PV matched Bettendorf’s physicality inside and received contributions across the board. Kipper and Borbeck each had 15 points while Gorsline finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Max Muszalski and Caden Rubel, the Spartans’ two other starters, teamed for 15 points.

“Sometimes when you play teams that have a lot of size, you get a little hesitant to go inside,” PV coach Steve Hillman said, “but that’s been our strength. We’re really good when we play inside-out and kick it out and guys have their feet set.

“We went with what we’re good at tonight. We’ve got confident kids and it turned out well for us.”

PV was 10 for 16 from beyond the arc.

“We had a lot of pressure on us after not shooting well the first two games against them,” Kipper said. “We were a little confident, started making them and started feeding off it.”

Bettendorf, meanwhile, was 3 for 19 from long distance and turned the ball over 14 times. Outside of junior Caden Wilkens who scored a game-high 20 points, the Bulldogs were 1 for 12 from deep.

“Defensively, they got into us and we didn’t handle that overly well and it caused us to have some unlikely turnovers,” Bulldogs coach Curtis Clark said. “We assumed the game would be tighter than it ended up at the end, but they made shots and we did not shoot the ball well.”

The Spartans closed the opening quarter on a 9-0 surge, with a pair of 3-pointers from Gorsline and another from Borbeck, to take a 13-7 lead.

Bettendorf never fully recovered. The Bulldogs trimmed the deficit to four points early in the third quarter, but the Spartans countered with a Gorsline basket and a Borbeck trifecta to go up nine.

Clark’s team whittled the margin to four with 2:12 remaining in the third, but Gorsline and Kipper book-ended a 10-2 spree with 3-pointers to make it a double-digit advantage.

“We played 32 minutes of good basketball tonight,” Borbeck said. “The first two games against them, we came out flat in the second half. We kept the energy all night long tonight.”

Kipper clamped down on Bettendorf’s second-leading scorer Taydem Arguello, limiting him to just two points on 1-for-6 shooting.

“Kipper was really good,” Hillman said. “(Taydem) hurt us the last time, and Kipper took that to heart. He took away his strengths and made it hard for him.”

Bettendorf finished with its highest win total in four years.

“Our program didn’t handle ourselves very well during COVID,” Clark said. “I believe there is an actual skill in knowing and learning how to win, and our seniors who were sophomores at the time didn’t get exposed to that at a young age.

“For them to continue to buy in and do what we asked of them and to go out 15-7, that’s remarkably better than what we were the last couple of years. Those guys deserve all the credit for digging us out of that hole. They’re a special group of kids and terrific human beings.”

PV, meanwhile, is a win from the state tournament. The Spartans lost in the substate final a year ago to Burlington, but will go in as an underdog this time around against the seventh-ranked Rams.

“Our guys have outdone expectations this year,” Hillman said. “It is a fun position to be in. We’ll go and play hard. Senior is a program we have a lot of respect for, and they’ll be ready for us.

“I’m confident in our guys.”

Photos: Pleasant Valley beats Bettendorf 59-42 in the boys Iowa Class 4A substate semifinal