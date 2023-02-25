FULTON — The Fulton High School boys' basketball team trailed for nearly the entire game Saturday night.

Even so, Steamers coach RJ Coffey wasn't worried at all.

“Never in doubt, I just knew we had the heart and the focus to come back, and our guys simply would not be denied when their backs were against the wall and we were down by nine points late in the fourth quarter,” Coffey said.

Fulton claimed its first lead with 1 minute, 32 seconds left and went on to beat East Dubuque 48-42 in a Class 1A regional final at Fulton High School.

Baylen Damhoff, Fulton's 6-foot-6 junior, was virtually unstoppable in the second half, scoring 21 of his game-high 28 points.

Damhoff dominated in the paint, hit from long range, and made his last six free-throws under huge pressure to lead his teammates to the win over a quick and scrappy East Dubuque squad in front of a loud and standing-room-only crowd.

The Steamers grabbed the lead in the contest with less than two minutes left to play when senior Kole Schipper made a contested layup after the Fulton defensive pressure caused the fifth East Dubuque turnover of the quarter.

“We had so many guys come up with key plays down the stretch, Baylen was determined and relentless, proving what an excellent basketball player he is, Ethan Price did a great job in pulling down critical offensive rebounds, and Cole made a huge play, coming up big for us just like he did in the semifinal game against Eastland," Coffey said.

In addition to his point total, Damhoff pulled down nine rebounds, had one assist and two important steals in the full-court, fourth-quarter press.

Price was also in double figures with 13 points, contributed six rebounds and two assists.

For East Dubuque, sophomore Aiden Colin had a team-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Junior Carter Widmeier contributed nine points and sophomore Brody Culbertson added six.

With the victory, Fulton (25-9) moves to the Eastland Sectional on Tuesday night. The Steamers will face 30-win Pecatonica.

East Dubuque surprised Galena to get to the regional championship game, and fought to the bitter end against Fulton with exceptional outside shooting and ball movement.

“Playing in front of our home crowd, it means a great deal to us to capture the regional championship,” Coffey said. “I have to compliment the East Dubuque team, they shot the ball extremely well and weren’t afraid to penetrate the lane, it came down to the heart and focus that our guys played with in the fourth quarter, creating turnovers and attacking the basket.”

Damhoff scored 10 points in the third quarter, but the Warriors extended their lead to 33-25 at the end of the period, leaving Fulton fans restless and nervous.

With under four minutes to play in the fourth quarter, East Dubuque led 39-30, and the full-court defensive pressure from Fulton started to work its magic.

The Steamers went on a nine-point run behind Damhoff and a huge steal and bucket from senior Daken Pressman to tie the game. Schipper’s basket gave Fulton its first lead, 41-39, and free throws from Damhoff, Price and senor Payton Curley, when East Dubuque was forced to foul, sealed the win.

“Momentum is everything in basketball," Coffey said. "It builds confidence, and on our home court, once we pulled ahead, the crowd was a major factor.

"What a great win for our team, our school and our community.”

Class 2A

Riverdale 50, Erie-Prophetstown 47: The Riverdale boys' basketball team is headed to sectionals.

After knocking off Farmington on Thursday night, the Rams followed with a win over Three Rivers Conference foe Erie-Prophetstown in a Class 2A regional final Saturday night in Savanna.

The Rams finished the opening half on a 10-2 surge to take a 30-22 halftime advantage. Erie-Prophetstown trimmed the deficit to five, but never could get over the threshold.

Riverdale will play state-ranked Princeton on Tuesday at Orion High School.