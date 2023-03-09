DES MOINES — It spiraled out of control quickly.

For a half, the Pleasant Valley High School boys’ basketball team kept fourth-ranked West Des Moines Valley and its supreme length and athleticism at bay.

The third quarter turned into a nightmare for the Spartans.

Fourth-ranked Valley scored the first 18 points of the second half and then held off PV’s fourth-quarter comeback to post a 58-51 Class 4A semifinal victory Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

“You could feel it coming,” PV coach Steve Hillman said. “We were having such a tough time scoring.

“(Valley’s) length and athleticism caused us a lot of issues. The open 3s we could get (Wednesday) weren’t there. Then when you drive it and put it on the floor, 6-foot-8 is waiting for you at the rim. They were better defensively in person than they were on film. Credit to them.”

Valley (20-5) plays third-ranked Waukee Northwest (23-2) for the title at 7 p.m. Friday. Northwest hammered second-ranked Waukee, 66-46, in the other semifinal.

PV (20-6) was in position for a half to make its first state final since 2015. It limited Valley to 13 points and 26% shooting.

The Tigers, though, turned up the intensity in the third quarter. They knocked in three 3-pointers, recorded a pair of dunks in transition and the Spartans committed a half-dozen turnovers in the stanza.

Valley outscored PV 22-2 in the eight-minute period to turn a five-point deficit into a 15-point advantage. Zay Robinson paced the Tigers with 15 points while Kiki Deng had 11.

“We knew coming in their guards were going to be pretty big,” PV post Max Muszalski said. “Obviously, their disruption on the defensive end, give all the kudos to them. We didn’t expect it to be that bad.”

Coach BJ Windhorst’s starters are listed at 6-foot, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and 6-8. The Spartans were outsized at every position on the court.

It made getting open looks on the interior or on the perimeter difficult.

After Caden Rubel, Connor Borbeck and David Gorsline combined for 49 points in Wednesday’s victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy, the trio had only two baskets through three quarters Thursday.

The Spartans went scoreless for 8 minutes, 56 seconds between the end of the second quarter and first six-plus minutes of the third.

“We knew their length was going to affect us the whole game and affect every single shot,” Borbeck said. “We weren’t going to get as many good looks. They’re athletic and long.

“They definitely came out way more intense than us that second half. Props to them because that’s what you’ve got to do to win games at the state tournament.”

Borbeck, held scoreless for three quarters, erupted in the final quarter of his high school career. He buried four 3-pointers to help the Spartans whittle the deficit to 49-43 with 1:38 remaining.

“At that point, you don’t want to have any regrets,” Borbeck said. “Sometimes it takes a couple shots, but I just needed one to go in and the floodgates were open.”

PV wouldn’t get any closer.

Valley made enough free throws to offset PV’s 31-point output in the fourth quarter to reach the final for the first time since 2017.

“We all had fight, even our bench had fight at the end of the game cheering us on,” PV junior Coy Kipper said. “We didn’t want to stop.”

Muszalski, a 6-5 junior, finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds — doubling his average in both categories from the regular season.

“Max has a high ceiling,” Hillman said. “He’s got some skill to go with his size. He figured out how to play this year, became more aggressive and started to shoot the ball better.

“If he wants to commit to it, he can be a good one. There is a lot of growth there possibly.”

Borbeck chipped in 14 points while Kipper contributed 13 points and five assists.

Seeded third in its substate, PV took its fans on a thrilling postseason ride. It avenged two regular-season losses to Bettendorf, upset state-ranked Dubuque Senior in the substate final and then conquered top-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the state quarterfinals.

“We had a lot of ups and downs this year,” Borbeck said. “We thought last year was going to be our perfect season and we didn’t make it here. This year, we made a run that nobody expected beside ourselves.

“The mark we leave is, all you need is belief in yourself and your team. As long as you have your team, you can accomplish anything.”

Hillman called it a fun group to coach.

“Each season is special and each group is different,” he noted. “These guys were a lot of fun. They accomplished a lot, and the fun thing is I don’t think people thought they were going to do it. It makes it extra special.”

The Spartans return a good foundation, with Borbeck the only senior who stepped on the court.

“We’re going to be a dangerous team next year,” Kipper said. “We’re going to miss Connor a lot, he’s our leader and leading scorer, so we’ll have to step up, teach some of the younger kids and have somebody fill in his role.”

WDM Valley 58, Pleasant Valley 51

PLEASANT VALLEY (20-6) – Coy Kipper 3-15 4-4 13, Caden Rubel 0-3 0-0 0, David Gorsline 3-11 0-0 6, Connor Borbeck 5-9 0-2 14, Max Muszalski 5-10 5-6 16, Carter Ahnquist 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Beinborn 0-0 0-0 0, Max Schmeltzer 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 17-51 9-12 51.

WDM VALLEY (20-5) – Kiki Deng 4-8 2-2 11, Zay Robinson 6-9 2-5 15, Trevian Carson 2-5 2-2 7, Curtis Stinson 3-8 2-3 8, Trevin Jirak 3-6 3-7 9, Chuck Epperly 2-4 0-0 6, Kyle Cason 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-42 11-19 58.

Pleasant Valley;5;13;2;31;--;51

WDM Valley;4;9;22;23;--;58

3-point goals – PV 8-22 (Borbeck 4-6, Kipper 3-8, Muszalski 1-2, Gorsline 0-4, Rubel 0-2); Valley 5-14 (Epperly 2-4, Deng 1-4, Carson 1-2, Robinson 1-1, Cason 0-1). Rebounds – PV 34 (Muszalski 12, Rubel 5); Valley 28 (Carson 10, Stinson 6). Assists – PV 10 (Kipper 5); Valley 11 (Robinson 3, Carson 3). Turnovers – PV 11, Valley 9. Total fouls – PV 17, Valley 10. Fouled out – Gorsline. Technical foul – Deng.

Photos: Pleasant Valley falls to West Des Moines Valley, 58-51, in IHSAA Class 4A boys basketball semifinal