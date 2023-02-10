Halfway through the first quarter Friday night, Davenport West High School's boys basketball coach David Robinson was giving Idris Thomas, Landon Winston and Tayshaun Scott an earful.

When Thomas went to the bench later in the first half, Robinson stopped to talk to him before he took a seat.

The surrounding message was the same.

"Those guys are the nucleus of our defense," Robinson said. "I told them they got to really focus in and communicate better. They took on what I said and they got it done."

Those three and the rest of the Falcons fed off each other and came away with a narrow victory on Dave Wessel Court.

Thomas netted a career-high 25 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had two key energizer sequences for West while Winston and Scott had their moments in a 69-62 Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph over Muscatine.

"One of his better games," Robinson said of Thomas. "Once he got hot, it kind of melted for everybody else and they started looking for him."

In the last four Falcons (11-8, 11-5 MAC) wins, Thomas has eclipsed double figures three times. He kick-started the third quarter with a putback dunk off a Winston missed corner 3-pointer.

Then in the fourth, he began an 11-0 run with a trifecta and off a turnover, chased down Muskie sophomore Kayvion Hodges for a block and Jermilyn Gardner's layup made it a 10-point West lead.

Thomas finished 10 for 14 from the field, including four 3s.

"He was very aggressive," Robinson said. "That dunk really got those guys going."

Early on, it was a track meet and Muscatine (4-14, 4-12 MAC) matched the Falcons.

Despite being short-handed because of injuries, the Muskies ran with West and left the opening eight minutes tied at 19. They got the deficit to three points on six occasions.

They never had an advantage all night.

"We didn't have enough legs in the stable," Muscatine coach Luke Turelli said. "Our biggest part of our game plan was to try and slow them down. They battled all four quarters."

West used a 9-0 run in the second to break the tie. It clipped the Muskies 16-15 in the third quarter and led by six on a Davante Bradford half-court 3-point shot that was nothing but net.

Robinson noted the Falcons' ball movement was much crisper in the final three stanzas.

"We made the extra pass and that was a big difference," he said. "Muscatine came out and played really well, but we took rushed shots. After that, we settled down and did what we were supposed to do."

Winston ended the night with 14 points and pulled in nine boards while Gardner added 10 points. Bradford netted eight points and eight caroms.

Muscatine was led by Luke Wieskamp's 18 points, 10 of them in the opening quarter, while Diamond Krayee notched 15 points and Hodges recorded a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.

The Muskies went 1 for 8 from the foul line in the final frame.

"We're a young ball club still," Turelli said. "We've been piecing it together here and there and one of these games, it is all going to click for them and we're going to finally get over that hump."

Davenport West 69, Muscatine 62

MUSCATINE (4-14, 4-12) — Aiden Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Kayvion Hodges 5-11 2-4 14, Darnell Thompson 4-10 0-2 9, Diamond Krayee 6-11 3-7 15, Luke Wieskamp 7-14 1-2 18, Caleb Bettis 1-1 0-0 2, Michael Henderson 1-6 2-2 4, Talan Becker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 8-17 62.

DAVENPORT WEST (11-8, 11-5) — Jermilyn Gardner 4-15 2-4 10, Cleo Grandberry 0-3 0-0 0, Davante Bradford 3-6 1-2 8, Landon Winston 5-12 2-3 14, Tayshaun Scott 2-5 2-4 6, Idris Thomas 10-14 1-2 25, Cailen Shadrick 2-2 0-0 4, Jovohn Davis 0-3 2-2 2, Layton Burt 0-0 0-0 0, Keshawn Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Elijah Red-Scott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 10-17 69.

Muscatine;19;10;15;18;--;62

Davenport West;19;15;16;19;--;69

3-point goals — Muscatine 6-13 (Wieskamp 3-6, Hodges 2-5, Thompson 1-1, Henderson 0-1); West 7-26 (Thomas 4-6, Winston 2-5, Bradford 1-2, Gardner 0-4, Grandberry 0-3, Scott 0-3, Davis 0-2, Reid-Scott 0-1). Rebounds — Muscatine 23 (Hodges 10); West 35 (Thomas 11). Turnovers — Muscatine 16, West 18. Fouls — Muscatine 13, West 15. Fouled out — None.

Sophomores: Davenport West 56, Muscatine 53