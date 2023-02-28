IOWA CITY — If the North Scott High School boys’ basketball team wanted a chance to upset No. 1 Tuesday night, it had to be nearly flawless.

The Lancers were far from it.

From 17 turnovers, early foul trouble and shooting less than 33%, North Scott’s opportunity to shock the state was squelched in the first half of a 76-48 loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a Class 4A substate final at Iowa City West High School.

“We didn’t end up executing as well as I thought we could,” North Scott junior Kavon Phillips said.

Much of that can be attributed to Kennedy (22-0).

Between relentless ball pressure on defense, multiple offensive weapons and depth, Kennedy used a 16-4 flurry in the second quarter to seize control.

“They just do such a good job of taking you out of everything you want to run,” North Scott coach Dave McLaughlin said. “A little bit of it was us standing around, but they just run at you from everywhere and they’re very disciplined.

“It is crazy, weird pressure you don’t see.”

When North Scott (17-6) didn’t turn the ball over, it struggled to hit shots from the perimeter. The Lancers were 3-for-12 from beyond the arc in the first half.

North Scott also was hindered by foul trouble. Tyler Watkins picked up two fouls in the first two-plus minutes of the game. Phillips joined him on the bench with his second foul in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Kennedy pounced, outscoring North Scott 26-13 in the second quarter to take a 16-point halftime advantage.

“We have a lot of guys that can guard the ball and that eventually wears people out,” Cougars coach Jon McKowen said. “You don’t make quite as good of decisions, you throw a little bit of a weaker pass or get loose with the ball. I felt we took them out of their spots where they like to run offense.

“Our depth was a little better, we run fresh kids off the bench and there isn’t much of a drop off. That’s happened all year for us.”

Kennedy padded the lead to 24 points early in the third quarter. North Scott never could get the margin below 20 for the remainder of the game.

Cyrus Courtney tossed in 17 points and Colby Dolphin had 16 for the Cougars, who had seven players knock down at least one 3-pointer and 10 finish in the scoring column.

The Cougars have won 20 of their 22 games by double figures and scored over 70 points 15 times.

“A reason we’ve been able to win every game this year is the depth and maturity of the team,” McKowen said. “We don’t have guys that selfishly need to get 10 to 15 shots a night. If it is your night, get it rolling. If it is not, pass off to somebody else. It is a good group, great teammates and that allows them to be successful on the floor.”

Phillips led the Lancers with 16 points and nine rebounds. Brennan Reid chipped in a dozen points and five rebounds.

“In spurts, we were really good,” McLaughlin said. “In spurts, we were not very good. You can’t have those spurts against a team like that because a two- to four-point game can turn into 10 or 12 points real quickly.”

After going 10-12 a year ago, something McLaughlin called an anomaly for the program, the Lancers rebounded in a big way this year.

“This was definitely a fun team to be part of,” Reid said. “I’m happy our seniors could go out on a season like this as compared to last year.”

North Scott has a good foundation returning with three starters from Tuesday's game in Phillips, Reid and Kyler Gerardy. Colin Albrecht, who started at times this season, also is back.

“We have a bright future,” Phillips said. “We have the experience of playing in a substate final now. Me personally, I’m getting in the gym tomorrow because I’m thinking about next year already.

“This team has so much chemistry. We’re a family, not a basketball team.”

McLaughlin said Kennedy showed what North Scott is chasing.

“To get to that level, we have to be better and it'll take a lot of hard work,” McLaughlin noted. “It is a tough pill to swallow right now, but we’ll be back.”

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 76, North Scott 48

NORTH SCOTT (17-6) – Tyler Watkins 1-5 1-2 4, Kyler Gerardy 1-7 1-2 3, Brennan Reid 3-6 3-4 12, Kavon Phillips 5-7 6-6 16, Drew Kilburg 2-11 3-4 7, Drew Sacia 1-4 0-0 3, Colin Albrecht 0-0 0-0 0, Cash Bowe 0-0 0-0 0, Cayden Meskimen 1-2 0-0 3, Grant Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, Tate McLaughlin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-43 14-18 48.

CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY (22-0) – Kenzie Reed 2-8 3-4 7, Colby Dolphin 6-12 2-3 16, Cyrus Courtney 7-8 2-3 17, Micah Schlaak 5-9 0-0 10, Carter Newhouse 1-5 1-2 4, Trey McKowen 3-4 2-2 10, Landon Deiters 0-0 0-0 0, Trevan Krumrei 1-2 1-2 4, Jace Scott 1-2 0-0 3, Reid Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Tristan Steichen 1-1 0-0 2, Nolan Grawe 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-52 11-16 76.

North Scott;10;13;10;15;--;48

C.R. Kennedy;13;26;17;20;--;76

3-point goals – North Scott 6-22 (Reid 3-5, Watkins 1-3, Meskimen 1-2, Sacia 1-4, Kilburg 0-6, Gerardy 0-2); Kennedy 9-20 (Dolphin 2-6, McKowen 2-3, Courtney 1-1, Scott 1-1, Grawe 1-1, Krumrei 1-2, Newhouse 1-3, Reed 0-2, Schlaak 0-1). Rebounds – North Scott 25 (Phillips 9, Reid 5); Kennedy 28 (Courtney 10). Turnovers – North Scott 17, Kennedy 6. Total fouls – North Scott 17, Kennedy 17. Fouled out – none.