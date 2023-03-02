EDGINGTON -- When the IHSA released its boys' basketball postseason brackets for Class 2A, the Orion Sectional became an instant area of interest for many observers.

If the seeds held and both the Rockridge and Princeton teams were able to take care of their business, a showdown between two of 2A's best would be in the cards.

Three playoff wins later, that showdown has arrived.

The Rockets (26-4) and Tigers (32-2) play for a spot in the Elite Eight in Friday's 7 p.m. sectional championship showdown at Geneseo High School. It was announced on Thursday that the site of the sectional title was moved from Orion to Geneseo.

Ranked No. 1 at one time during the season, the Tigers finished as the No. 4 team in the Illinois Associated Press state rankings as they went 12-0 to win the Three Rivers Conference's East Division championship.

The Rockets also ran the table to win their side of the Three Rivers, going 12-0 in West Division play. Over the final weeks of the season, they ascended in the state ratings, finishing at No. 7 in Class 2A.

"We've wanted to play Princeton for so long, and we've finally got them," said Rockridge senior guard Jase Whiteman. "They're a well-coached team with good players and a good point guard in (junior) Korte Lawson. We've got to come ready to play and have a good game."

Until the matchup actually became reality, Rockridge head coach Andy Saey wanted to do his best to keep his squad focused on the opponent in front of it, and not beyond the next night's game.

"I sure hope we weren't looking ahead," he said. "We've been a team that has struggled with bringing it on a daily basis this season. Princeton is one of the best in the state for a reason. We've got to be better in every part of the game, especially taking care of the basketball and having great decision-making."

Throughout its run to the conference and regional championships, stout defense has been one of Rockridge's trademarks. Whiteman sees that as again being the key against the high-powered Princeton offense.

"Defense. That's everything," he said. "We've got to rely on defense, that's the key for us. We get stops, and that leads to our offense."

Sophomore forward Landon Bull, whose 21 points and 13 rebounds coupled with Whiteman's game-high 25 points fueled the Rockets in their 66-46 sectional semifinal win over Rock Falls, echoed his teammate's sentiments and added another key factor.

"Hopefully we can play good defense and rebound," said Bull. "If we do that and have our shots fall, I think we've got a good chance at moving on."

Saey feels that the Rockets need to bring their 'A' game — perhaps even their 'A-plus' game — on all level in order to tame the Tigers and advance to Monday's Sterling Super-Sectional.

"We've got to play perfect basketball," he said, "but that's what the postseason is all about."