PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: United Township falls short in physical Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic championship

The United Township High School boys basketball team could not have played much better defensively, but it still wasn’t enough to secure a title.

The Panthers allowed just 15 total points in the second half, but couldn’t generate enough offense in a 43-40 setback to Geneva in the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic championship game Friday evening at DeKalb High School.

Gevena shot just 5 of 18 from the floor in the second half, but UT couldn’t;t gain ground as it hit just 4 of 17 shots.

“That’s where we didn’t take advantage,” United Township coach Ryan Webber said after his team fell to 12-3. “We had some good looks on the other end but just couldn’t make a shot. It felt like we got 10 stops in a row and put them out of rhythm. Everything was just hard for them, but we just couldn’t convert on the other end.”

De’Vontay Wright had a team-high 16 points and had a look at the buzzer, but UT was never able to take the lead after Geneva ended the first half on a 5-0 run to take a 28-24 lead into halftime.

Wright tied the game multiple times in the fourth after hitting a couple of 3s, but he was the only Panther to hit a shot from the field in the final quarter.

“It’s deflating when you’re playing your butt off defensively and getting stops, but when you go down on the other side you can’t hit a shot,” Webber said. “That’s the hard part of coaching – getting them to keep their head up and let them know their next shot is going in. (De’Vontay) responded to that. He came out and boom, boom.”

UT forced 14 turnovers and kept Geneva (11-3) to just five points in the third, and scoreless for over five minutes in the fourth, but shot 6 of 25 (24%) from 3 and was never able to catch up against a physical Viking squad.

Geneva came out of the gates as the aggressor and took a 17-13 lead after the first quarter because of the play of Jimmy Rasmussen, who finished with a game-high 22 points. He scored on three straight possessions for a personal 7-0 run that erased an early UT lead.

Rasmussen closed the quarter with six more points in three offensive possessions to rack up 13 points after eight minutes of play. Rasmussen attacked the lane and without a true post presence for UT, the senior guard was able to break through the Panther defenses.

“He’s a crafty kid, he’s got an old-school game,” Webber said. “He killed us early and that was enough. He had almost all their points in the first quarter.”

Yet in the second, UT matched Geneva’s physicality and kept Rasmussen to just two points. Omarion Roberts (8 points) and Bristol Lewis (12 points) combined for 14 points at halftime and kept the Panthers within striking distance.

Lewis sparked a 7-2 run that put UT ahead for the only time in the second quarter when he banked in a desperation 3 from about five feet beyond that arc that went in as the shot clock buzzer expired.

Synceare Simons came off the bench and scored in a hurry, and after a Lewis steal that ended with a Roberts layup at the other end, UT went ahead 24-23 with 2:35 to go before the half.

However, Geneva responded with a 5-0 run to close out things after Michael Lawrence hit a 3 from the top of the arc and Tanner Dixon hit a putback at the buzzer to put the Vikings ahead 28-24 at the break. UT never regained the lead after that.

UT allowed just two points through the first seven and a half minutes of the third quarter but struggled to hit open shots in the closing minutes. It wasn’t until Wright hit a 3 and then had a putback layup that the Panthers tied things at 30 with just over a minute left in the quarter.

But Rasmussen responded once again and hit a corner 3 to put Geneva ahead 33-30 after three despite scoring just five points in the quarter.

Wright and Kalen McNeive traded 3s in the fourth in a wild sequence after both teams were held scoreless for over four minutes. But Geneva never lost its lead and a charge call on Lewis set up the Vikings for a pair of free throws in the game that extended the lead to three.

Wright had a contested look to tie it at the end, but it was off the mark. Despite the loss, the Panthers went 3-1 in the tournament and notched 12 wins before the new year.

“We keep seeing daily improvement,” Webber said. “When you play the type of defense that we are and competing like we are, you’re going to have a chance every night. To hold a team like Geneva to 43 points is a heck of a defensive effort.

“You can’t get frustrated. You have to look at the big picture. We had great looks all night. I love this team and I love our competitiveness and the fight that we show. I’m proud to coach that.”