PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: United Township stays hot with win over Riverdale

PORT BYRON, Ill. — United Township High School’s boys’ basketball team scored the first 17 points of Tuesday's non-conference battle with Riverdale and never let up as the first three minutes set the stage for the evening.

UT Junior Caeden Terrell was purely unstoppable offensively in UT’s first-quarter run. In little more than five minutes of the first period, Terrell connected on all eight of the shots he took, and more impressively, they were all 3-pointers, totaling 24 points.

Panther coach Ryan Webber liked what he saw from Terrell and his teammates in the early stages of the game.

“We’ve had a solid start to the season, but our defense has been leading, and we’ve talked to the guys about how we were looking for the offense to follow, and Caeden must have taken the direction seriously,” said Webber.

Both teams entered the game with identical 7-1 records and the game proved to be historic in that United Township has never, in anyone’s memory, traveled to Riverdale for a boys’ basketball game. The two districts share a common border; Riverdale is a Class 2A district, and UTHS is classified by the IHSA as Class 4A.

“Once I hit the first 3-pointer my teammates found ways to feed me the ball for open looks and it was one of those things where they just kept falling; it was like I couldn’t miss,” said Terrell. “Coach Webber allowed me to stay in the game while I was hot and my teammates were happier for me than I was, it seemed.”

United Township has relied this season on the consistent offense of Bristol Lewis and Omarion Roberts, along with the defense, ball handling and scoring of De’Vontay Wright. UT’s starters played less than a full quarter in the game, but nonetheless, Lewis scored seven points and had three assists, Wright added five points, and Roberts picked up four assists and four rebounds.

The Panthers led by the almost unbelievable score of 42-3 after the first quarter and 59-12 at halftime.

“I just love this team; we have a confident group, but our guys are also completely unselfish and supportive of every player on the roster who gets court time,” said Webber. “There is not one player who worries about their stats or playing time. They hold each other up and make sure the focus and effort is there and that everyone plays the right way, every second of every game.”

For Coach Alex Kelly’s Rams, a surge to start the second half added encouragement and gave his players a confidence boost. Riverdale scored the first 10 points of the third quarter behind the offense generated from junior Jake Willems, a 3-pointer by sophomore Jacob Watson, and buckets by senior Ethan Kiddoo and sophomore Brody Clark.

Coach Webber provided court time for players up and down his roster in the second, third and fourth quarters. Junior Anass Issifou took advantage with 15 points and three 3-pointers. Freshman Jasiah Massey also contributed eight points and two 3-pointers, and sophomore Adrian Hughes also added eight points for the Panthers.

Riverdale was led in the game by Willems with 13 points, including two 3-pointers, Clark added six points, and Watson contributed five points.

“Our team has some high goals for this season," said Terrll. "We all hang out together and talk basketball. We support each other and celebrate each other’s achievements, we are definitely a close team.”

United Township, 2-1 in the Western Big 6 Conference, travels to Sterling on Friday night for a WB6 game. Riverdale, 2-0 in Three Rivers West action, hosts Kewanee on Friday.