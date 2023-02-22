PEKIN — United Township High School boys basketball coach Ryan Webber doesn’t want to let Wednesday’s regional semifinal loss to Normal Community define what was still a special season.

After setting a program record of 25 wins in the regular season, the Panthers fell short against Normal Community in Thursday’s Class 4A Pekin Regional semifinal.

Battling a team with a size advantage at nearly every position, the third-seeded Panthers fell 63-45 to the fifth-seeded Ironmen. NCHS will face Yorkville in Friday’s regional title game.

The 6-foot-9 junior Jaheem Webber came off the bench to score 15 points and grab 14 rebounds, and Braylon Roman also scored 15 points for the Ironmen, which out-rebounded UT 29-14. NCHS also took advantage of fouls called on UT, finishing 20 of 21 at the line.

The Panthers battled to a 26-24 halftime deficit and trailed 40-35 after three quarters before the Ironmen outscored UT 23-10 in the final frame.

“They’re just a big, physical team,” Webber said. “Skilled at the guard spots. But I loved our team this year. That’s what I wanted the focus to be on in the locker room is just what a great group.”

Webber highlighted the time the team spent together in the gym and out. Led by six seniors, this year’s team that finished 25-7 has set the bar for the future despite falling short of a school-record 30 wins set by the 1969-70 squad that reached the state tournament.

“Twenty five wins is a heck of a thing; school record, and that’s something they can’t ever take away from us,” Webber said. “I’m really proud of these guys, and I thank them for a great year. Special group.”

Dominic Rhoden led the Panthers with 13 points before fouling out early in the fourth quarter. Webber was then called for a technical foul and NCHS extended its lead to double digits. NCHS was 5 of 11 from deep and UT was 7 of 23.

NCHS was 13 of 14 at the line in the fourth quarter. UT, which posted its second-lowest point total of the season in this game, was 6 of 8 at the line.

“You’ve got to credit them, they were given some free throws and they made them,” Webber said. “That’s all I’ve got to say about that.”

Omarion Roberts scored 10 points, Bristol Lewis and Caeden Terrell had six, and De’Vontay Wright had eight among the starters. UT had just two points off the bench.

“I think we got enough stops, we just could never string together enough possessions where we put back-to-back baskets on the board, which I think would have put pressure on them to try to get them down and get the lead,” Webber said. “But we just kept battling. It was just a gritty performance by our guys.”

The Ironmen played five players taller than 6-foot-4, while UT’s tallest player is 6-foot-5.

“That’s a pretty big, physical team, and they’re pretty good on top of it,” Webber said. “I love our group, I love every day with our guys and it was just a heck of a year.”

UT had another solid student section to cheer on the Panthers one last time.

Webber said this year’s seniors are better people than they are basketball players, and they’re pretty good at basketball, too.

“They’ve got us for life and this is a pretty tight group,” Webber said. “I think we’ll be in touch for a long time.”

The senior class set a great example for the younger players as well as setting the regular-season wins mark.

“I would do anything to have another game with these guys for another night, it didn’t happen,” Webber said. “One bad night doesn’t take away a special season, and that’s what I wanted them to remember.”