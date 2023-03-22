Ryan Webber recalled a bus trip home in December after a big victory by his United Township High School boys basketball team.

While being in a great mood with the victory, he said he was still sullen over the fact that on the same day, he missed both of his daughters playing in their basketball games.

“That really made me think,” admitted Webber.

And those thoughts led to a major decision he made public on Wednesday – that he was resigning his coaching position.

“It’s just time to focus on my kids and watch them play,” said Webber of Olivia, a sophomore, and 7th-grader Avery. “They both go to Pleasant Valley and I just miss a lot of their things when I’m coaching my team.”

The 42-year-old Webber said that he will remain a physical education teacher at UT.

In his eight seasons on the UT bench, Webber’s clubs accumulated a 144-75 record that included an elite 8 appearance in the 2015-16 season and the 2017 Western Big 6 Conference championship. This past season’s team finished 25-7, posting the most regular-season victories in UT history.

“Coach Webber has done an outstanding job continuing the strong tradition of UTHS Panther basketball,” said UT athletic director Mark Pustelnik in a release announcing Webber's resignation. “During his tenure, Ryan developed a program where being prepared, respecting one another and playing as a team were witnessed every time his team stepped onto the court.”

After 18 years of coaching, Webber admitted it was a decision that came with mixed emotions. He knew he wanted to be with his own family, but hated leaving his basketball family.

“We are on break (at UT), but I was able to meet with the team this morning. That was both good and bad,” he said. “It was good to see them and have them hear it from me rather than see it on social media, in the newspaper or on TV. We made the best of a bad situation.

“It just comes down to I can’t be two places at once.”

Webber didn’t dismiss the possibility of returning to the bench at some point.

“I think I’m a basketball coach at heart,” said Webber. “I just need to be with my family for as long as I have them both in the house and Avery only has five years left.

“So much of my family’s sacrifices were to my coaching career. It’s time for me to do the same for them. … No distractions, no regrets.”