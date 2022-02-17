PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: West boys ride perfect plan to win over North Scott

The Davenport West boys basketball team watched film of North Scott this week and the Falcons came up with a defensive game plan heading into Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest they were excited about.

The Falcons executed that game plan to perfection and defeated the visiting Lancers 55-41.

“Most of their players are right-handed, so we wanted to force them to their left,” said West’s Mario Clark as he held ice on an injured thumb. “They’ve only got one left-handed player. We really executed the game plan. We just kept forcing them left.”

West (10-12, 8-9 MAC) forced 18 Lancer turnovers in the contest.

“The bottom line is that we just kept them in front of us,” West coach David Robinson said. “We didn’t let them turn the corner. Mentally we focused in. They stuck to the plan, and everything worked out for us.”

The Falcons came home and got a win just two days after losing on the road to a two-win Clinton squad.

“Our guys were just going too fast,” Robinson said of Tuesday’s loss to the River Kings. “You learn from it. So today we made sure it stayed at the pace that we wanted. That was the big difference tonight.”

West turned the ball over just five times in Thursday’s victory.

The Falcons scored three baskets in the final 40 seconds of the first half — all on layups — to take a 35-17 lead into the break.

North Scott (10-11, 8-10 MAC) got within nine points on Kavon Phillips’ jumper early in the fourth quarter. But West’s Zach Paustian put back a missed shot while getting fouled at the other end, and added the free throw. The Falcons’ lead was double digits the rest of the way.

“Some of our seniors stepped up,” Robinson said. “Zach went up there and knocked the free throw down. Our guys stepped up and did their jobs on the line.”

Six West players scored five points or more, led by Clark’s 12. Jermaine Gardner added 10 points, six assists and three steals. NaZion Caruthers scored nine points, and brother Phearless Caruthers had eight. Paustian and reserve Jermilyn Gardner both chipped in five points.

"Sharing the ball is the key to winning,” Clark said. “We watched a lot of film on them, and North beat them because they had good ball movement. So we knew that was the key to winning.”

Oliver Hughes hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points to lead North Scott, which will travel to Linn-Mar (11-10) on Monday for a Class 4A Substate 4 quarterfinal.

West will host Iowa City High (7-15) for a Class 4A Substate 5 quarterfinal on Monday.

“It was a great game for us to win going into substate,” Robinson said. “Everybody was looking for each other. Everybody fed off of each other. It was fun basketball to watch.”

Clark hopes the Falcons can carry the momentum of Thursday’s win into the postseason.

"We were just in sync today,” he said. “I want it to be like that for the rest of the season."

Davenport West 55, North Scott 41

North Scott;6;11;13;11;—;41

Davenport West;12;23;8;12;—;55

North Scott (10-11, 8-10) — Drew Kilburg 2-5 0-1 5, Oliver Hughes 3-4 0-1 9, Eli Engelkes 1-1 0-0 3, Caleb Engelkes 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Skarich 2-5 0-0 5, Kyler Gerardy 2-8 2-2 8, Andrew Eichmeier 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Watkins 1-4 1-2 3, Kavon Phillips 1-5 2-2 4, Cody Sunny 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Johnson 0-1 4-4 4, Caden Dewey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-36 9-12 41.

Davenport West (10-12, 8-9) — Jermaine Gardner 4-9 2-2 10, Jermilyn Gardner 1-1 2-2 5, Zach Paustian 2-5 1-1 5, Phearless Caruthers 4-9 0-0 8, NaZion Caruthers 4-11 1-2 9, Landon Winston 1-6 0-0 2, Layton Burt 0-0 0-0 0, Mario Clark 6-8 0-1 12, Cleo Grandberry 0-1 0-0 0, Reese Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, DaVante Bradford 0-1 0-0 0, Callen Shadrick 2-5 0-0 4, Idris Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 6-8 55.

3-point goals: North Scott 8-18 (Hughes 3-4, Gerardy 2-5, E. Engelkes 1-1, Kilburg 1-2, Skarich 1-3, C. Engelkes 0-1, Watkins 0-1, Johnson 0-1), Davenport West 1-15 (Jermilyn Gardner 1-1, N. Caruthers 0-4, Winston 0-3, Jermaine Gardner 0-2, P. Caruthers 0-2, Paustian 0-1, Grandberry 0-1, Bradford 0-1). Rebounds: North Scott 25 (Hughes 6, Watkins 6), Davenport West 28 (Jermaine Gardner 5, Paustian 5). Turnovers: North Scott 18, Davenport West 5. Total fouls: North Scott 11, Davenport West 16. Fouled out: none.

Sophomores: Davenport West 68, North Scott 58

