Davenport West suffered a humbling 44-point home loss to Johnston on Monday night.

The Falcons weren’t about to let it happen again on senior night. They led wire to wire for a 61-46 Mississippi Athletic Conference win over Davenport Assumption Tuesday night on Dave Wessel Court.

“This was a redemption game for us,” West senior Landon Winston said. “Losing by that much made us actually think. We had to prepare and lock in.”

West head coach David Robison started his four seniors — Winston, Tayshaun Scott, Javonte Payne and Layton Burt — in Tuesday’s contest, and they provided a spark for the Falcons (10-8, 9-5 MAC). Scott put back a missed shot, Payne hit a runner, and Winston got a three-point play to give West a quick 7-0 lead.

“Those seniors came in and started the game off right for us,” Robinson said. “It was a game changer.”

Assumption (10-8, 8-7) got within one on Keaton Thissen’s steal and layup late in the first quarter, but the Knights would get no closer.

West played pressed full court, trapped and jumped passing lanes to force 13 Assumption turnovers in the contest.

"They play aggressive. That’s their game plan,” Assumption head coach Joe Ewen said. “It’s tough to combat some of that stuff. We just have to be tougher and do a better job handling the pressure.”

The Knights had only been held to fewer than 46 points once this season, in a 50-44 loss at North Scott on Jan. 20.

“We already know nobody plays harder defense than us in the MAC or in the state,” Winston said. “That’s what we think. We know we do that. The pressure that we put on teams, you’re not going to find that in any other conference.”

Winston said that the Falcons spend a lot of practice time working on defensive drills.

"We spend hours on defense because we know we can score,” he said. “So we lock in on defense.”

Winston and Jermilyn Gardner scored 17 points apiece to lead the Falcons. West’s four seniors combined to score 31 points.

Rico Byrd scored 11 points for Assumption, and Braylon Thomsen added 10. The Knights shot under 35 percent from the field and went just 3-for-23 from 3-point range.

“We started the fourth quarter with six straight stops, but came up empty on five of the six offensive possessions,” Ewen said. “When we got stops, we couldn’t get the scores. When we got the scores, we couldn’t get stops.”

West pulled away in the final quarter to notch an important late-season victory.

“Yesterday we got our butts kicked, but we learned from it and came out and we rebounded pretty well from it,” Robinson said.” The guys were really focused.”