ORION — Rockridge High School senior guard Jase Whiteman carried the Rockets' offensive torch high in the first half of Wednesday's IHSA Class 2A Orion Sectional semifinal.

In the second half against Rock Falls, it was sophomore forward Landon Bull keeping the flame burning to fuel the Rockets' return to the sectional finals.

Finishing with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds, Bull scored 18 of his points in the second half to help Rockridge pull away to a 66-46 victory and set up a Friday night showdown of 2A state powers.

Champions of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division and ranked seventh in the state, Rockridge (26-4) will face TRAC East champion and fourth-ranked Princeton (32-2) with a trip to Monday's Sterling Super-Sectional at stake.

"We're excited," Bull said. "Obviously, playing in two sectional finals back to back is pretty impressive. All of the guys are pumped, and we want to get the win on Friday."

With Rockridge holding a 28-21 halftime lead, Bull missed his first shot of the third quarter, but did not miss again as he hit eight straight shots and scored nine points in the third and fourth quarters. Bull's nine-point third helped the Rockets open up a 47-31 lead going into the final eight minutes.

"When Jase is shooting it, that draws the defense out and gives me more opportunities in the paint to get points and rebounds," he said. "Once we hit our stride, there's not many teams that can stop us. We're dangerous when we get on a run."

As for Whiteman, he hit his first two 3-balls in the opening period to help stake Rockridge to a 14-8 lead after one. Once the second quarter got underway, he hit four straight shots, including three 3-pointers, as the Rockets opened up a 25-14 lead.

Rock Falls (17-18) tried to answer, scoring seven straight points to close the gap to four, but Whiteman's sixth 3-pointer of the first half came with five seconds on the clock to give Rockridge its seven-point halftime cushion.

"I did a lot of shooting in warmups and got my groove going," said Whiteman, who had 20 of his 25 points in the first half. "But it was our defense that led to our offense, and once we got out of the zone and got our offense moving, it was good for us."

Whiteman also feels that the hot hand he displayed from behind the arc helped open the door for Bull's stellar second half.

"When Rock Falls started coming out on me, I knew my teammates would be open," he said. "When Bull started getting his in the paint, we kept feeding it to him."

Led by junior guard Aydan Goff's 19 points, Rock Falls tried its best to hang with Rockridge. However, the Rockets shot 65 percent (17 of 26) in the second half to fend off any comeback attempt. For the game, Rockridge hit 27 of 49 shots, a 55 percent clip.

"I think our shooting so much from the perimeter in the first half came down to two things," Rockridge coach Andy Saey said. "One, Rock Falls was playing great defense and kept us out of the lane. Two, we were a little complacent and soft.

"We were able to settle down and get the ball inside to Landon, who's a big part of our offense."

Having tried its hardest not to think about a potential showdown with Princeton, Rockridge is now geared up for what should be a state-level battle.

"It should be fun," Saey said.