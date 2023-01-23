Prep boys basketball: Wildcats outlast Knights, hope win can be a 'springboard'

It has been a frustrating season for the Davenport North High School boys’ basketball team.

With an investigation claiming three officials made racist remarks about its program early in the year, multiple injuries and the losses mounting, there has not been very much good.

The Wildcats had a feel-good moment Monday night.

North knocked in a dozen 3-pointers and snapped a four-game losing skid with a 68-62 triumph over Assumption in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at Assumption High School.

“For us, this is about as big as it can get,” North coach Marquez Davis. “To beat a quality basketball team like Assumption can really be a springboard for the rest of our year.

“It was one of the first times we played for 32 minutes and stuck to the game plan, offensively and defensively.”

It was not easy.

The Wildcats (4-10, 3-8) buried six 3-pointers in the game’s first 10 minutes and surged to a 16-point advantage. Assumption, though, countered with a 21-5 run to take the lead early in the third quarter.

North didn’t rattle.

TreVon Coney, who finished with a team-high 20 points, and Roderick Tanamor each knocked in shots from beyond the arc to put the Wildcats back in front.

“We knew Assumption wasn’t going to go away,” Davis said. “It was a matter of, how soon can we stop the bleeding and can you respond after that? I’m happy we could do that against a quality team.”

In what turned out to be a back-and-forth second half, Assumption (7-6, 6-5) clawed in front, 59-58, on a Braylon Thomsen free throw with 2:25 left.

North's Michael Harris delivered the game’s biggest shot.

The sophomore, who made his previous three shots, hit a 3 from the right wing with 2:08 remaining to give North the lead for good.

“I knew I had to make it to put our team ahead,” Harris said. “We were playing harder and with more energy tonight. We’ve got to bring that same energy the next game.”

Assumption, meanwhile, was whistled for offensive fouls on consecutive possessions. Mosier, who tallied 16 points, scored on a drive to the basket to make it a 65-59 margin with 1:04 left.

The Knights wouldn't get any closer than five points.

“When they made their run, we had to respond and that’s what we did tonight,” Mosier said. “That’s a great team over there. We fought until the end.”

North received plenty of contributions from its bench. Harris and Chris Moss each had nine points and combined to convert all seven shot attempts.

"When guys can come in and have an impact, not only scoring but can be effective on the defensive end, that's huge," Davis said.

Sophomore Damyan Jackson led three Knights in double figures with 20 points. Seniors Rico Byrd and Luke Klostermann had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Assumption made only one field goal in the last three minutes.

“We had a lot of empty possessions there, and we couldn’t get that separation,” Knights coach Joe Ewen said. “Some of it is how much energy we spent getting back into it and taking a lead. When we needed that bucket (late), we couldn’t get it.”

The Knights have dropped three in a row, all by six points or less. A lack of rebounding, untimely turnovers and defensive breakdowns have been the culprits for their struggles.

North turned two offensive rebounds into 3-point goals early in the game.

“How do you respond to getting smacked in the mouth?” Ewen said. “We can’t keep making excuses about being young. It is time for guys to step up or move on. It is too late in the year to still be making sophomore mistakes. We’ve got to be better.”

North tries to build on this performance Friday at Muscatine.

“I know we’re going to get momentum and get the ball rolling,” Mosier said. “We still have stuff to figure out, but we put together a really good game and played team basketball tonight.

“If we can play like this, we’ll be a pretty dang good team.”

Davenport North 68, Assumption 62

DAVENPORT NORTH (4-10, 3-8) -- TreVon Coney 5-14 7-10 20, Nolan Mosier 6-9 1-2 16, Denison Franklin 3-5 0-0 9, Elijah Hinton 0-4 0-0 0, Roderick Tanamor 1-1 2-2 5, Michael Harris 4-4 0-0 9, Chris Moss 3-3 2-2 9, Kase Hickman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-41 12-16 68.

ASSUMPTION (7-6, 6-5) -- Damyan Jackson 6-16 4-5 20, Rico Byrd 6-12 1-2 13, Braylon Thomsen 1-3 1-2 3, Luke Klostermann 5-11 1-1 12, Joey Funderburk 1-3 0-0 3, Joe Tallman 2-2 1-1 5, Nick Curoe 2-4 2-4 6, Keaton Thissen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 10-15 62.

Dav. North;16;17;17;18;--;68

Assumption;9;20;20;13;--;62

3-point goals -- North 12-24 (Franklin 3-4, Mosier 3-5, Coney 3-9, Moss 1-1, Harris 1-1, Tanamor 1-1, Hinton 0-2, Hickman 0-1); Assumption 6-17 (Jackson 4-9, Klostermann 1-3, Funderburk 1-3, Curoe 0-1, Thomsen 0-1). Rebounds -- North 22 (Mosier 6); Assumption 29 (Byrd 8, Klostermann 5). Turnovers -- North 10, Assumption 10. Total fouls -- North 18, Assumption 16. Fouled out -- none.

Sophomores: North 60, Assumption 56

