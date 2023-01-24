Prep boys basketball: Wilkins goes off in fourth quarter, powers Bulldogs past Spartans

The rosters have changed over the years. The atmosphere, and most of the times the type of game, rarely does.

Glance through the record books and to fine first halves that aren't in the teens or final scores that are above the 50-point threshold don't come too often when Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley tangle.

"Everybody knew it was going to be a one-to-two possession game, low scoring," Bulldogs head coach Curtis Clark said. "It was going to come down to the last couple of possessions."

That it did.

Junior Caden Wilkins was a perfect 4-for-4 in the fourth quarter and recorded a key assist that pushed Bettendorf to a 41-35 triumph over Mississippi Athletic Conference-leading Pleasant Valley on Tuesday night in their home gymnasium.

"I knew it was time to go," Wilkins said. "Got a couple to fall, got the confidence, we rolled off that."

Neither side shot it effectively — PV 13-for-46 and Bettendorf 15-for-42 — but Wilkins made enough buckets in the final eight minutes to tilt the game in the Bulldogs' favor.

He opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, then Taydem Arguello was fouled on a trifecta attempt and made all three free throws to put the Bulldogs (10-4, 8-3 MAC) in front 28-26.

"When you have those other guys that are very capable of scoring a lot of buckets, there's only so much help you can give," Clark said.

After the Spartans tied it at 28 on a pair of Max Schmeltzer free throws, Wilkins kept shooting.

Held to 10 points through the first three periods, Wilkins buried the go-ahead 3 with 3 minutes, 41 seconds left and added another triple that grew Bettendorf's lead to 34-28.

"My teammates expect me to keep shooting and I know they need me to make plays," Wilkins said.

Yet the biggest bucket of the night came off a Wilkins assist.

Leading 34-31 and out of a PV timeout, Wilkins dribbled the ball to the wing and once the help defender came up, he dumped it to a wide open Spencer Del Vecchio for a five-point cushion.

"We just have that connection," Wilkins said.

The Spartans (9-5, 9-2) didn't get looks to go and suffered their second MAC defeat, both at the hands of their rival.

And PV coach Steve Hillman gave a six-word response afterward on what the difference was.

"That was Wilkins and their defense," he said.

Wilkins finished with a game-high 21 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds with Asher Wade at seven. The Bulldogs outscored PV 19-9 in the last frame and were sent into euphoria after the final horn sounded.

Arguello added in 10 points for Bettendorf.

"The rivalry is real," Clark said.

PV led 11-7 after the first quarter, 16-13 at halftime and used a 7-0 run to go from trailing by three to leading by four after three quarters. That despite not making more than four field goals in an eight-minute interval.

Connor Borbeck led the Spartans with nine points on three 3-pointers.

"Everything through the first three quarters was fine," Hillman said.

One of the few things Hillman took away was the rebounding advantage, 27-18, as Max Muzalski, David Gorsline and Schmeltzer all grabbed at least five caroms.

Finishing some of those offensive rebounds into points is the next step.

"It has really become a strength," Hillman said. "With a young group like we have, it is progressing."

After beating PV on the road in early December, Bettendorf experienced back-to-back "letdown" losses to Central DeWitt and Davenport Central. It gets those two next then a trip to The Pit to battle North Scott.

With more than half of the MAC within three games of first place, anything is up for grabs.

"You look down the stretch at the league, you stop yourself after about two or three games because you don't need to go any further than that," Clark said. "There's some really good basketball teams with some really good players. If you are not consistent on the defensive end, those teams with a losing record, may end up beating you."

Bettendorf 41, Pleasant Valley 35

PLEASANT VALLEY (9-4, 9-1 MAC) - Coy Kipper 2-10 0-0 4, Caden Rubel 2-11 0-0 6, David Gorsline 2-5 0-0 4, Connor Borbeck 3-9 0-0 9, Cole Beinborn 1-4 0-0 2, Max Schmeltzer 1-3 4-6 6, Elijah Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Max Muzalski 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 13-46 4-7 35.

BETTENDORF (10-4, 8-3) - Charlie Zimmerman 0-2 0-0 0, Spencer Del Vecchio 1-5 0-0 2, Taydem Arguello 3-9 3-3 10, Caden Wilkins 8-17 0-1 21, Jaden Tyler 0-2 0-1 0, Jake Schrader 0-2 0-0 0, Ben Kerkoff 0-1 1-2 1, Asher Wade 3-4 1-3 7, Jacob Schulz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-42 5-10 41.

Pleasant Valley;11;5;10;9;--;35

Bettendorf;7;6;9;19;--;41

3-point goals - PV 5-21 (Borbeck 3-6, Rubel 2-8, Kipper 0-3, Beinborn 0-2, Gorsline 0-1, Muzalski 0-1); Bett 6-20 (Wilkins 5-9, Arguello 1-3, Del Vecchio 0-3, Zimmerman 0-2, Tyler 0-1, Schrader 0-1, Kerkoff 0-1). Rebounds - PV 27 (Muzalski 8); Bett 18 (Wilkins 7, Wade 7). Turnovers - PV 10, Bett 7. Total fouls - PV 16, Bett 12. Fouled out - PV, Gorsline.

Photos: Bettendorf boys basketball defeats Pleasant Valley, 41-35