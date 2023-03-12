Craig Wurdinger has joined the Hall of Fame.

The former Davenport Central High School boys' basketball coach was inducted Friday into the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Wurdinger, a 1982 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock, was one of six individuals recognized during Friday's championship games at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Matt Woodley, a former standout athlete at Davenport Assumption and West Des Moines Valley, was also among this year's Hall class along with former Iowa State University standout Jared Homan.

Wurdinger, a second-team all-state performer his senior season and an all-tournament selection in 1982, won more than 400 games as a coach.

He coached Dubuque Wahlert to the state tournament five times and captured three conference titles in his 10 seasons.

Wurdinger guided Davenport Central to a Class 4A state runner-up finish in 2008. He was named Mississippi Athletic Conference coach of the year twice.

During his time at Wahlert and Central, he coached 15 all-state players and was named the state's coach of the year in 2008.

Wurdinger retired after the 2020-21 season.

Woodley spent three seasons at Assumption. He was named all-state twice and all-conference on three occasions.

After a playing career at Drake University, Woodley went into coaching. He is currently an assistant coach at Wake Forest University.