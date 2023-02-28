ORION — In the days leading up to Tuesday night's matchup with Class 2A power Princeton, the Riverdale High School boys' basketball team heard plenty about the Tigers' prowess.

"One of the things we talked about was how everybody we talked to seemed to think Princeton was the top dog," said Riverdale coach Alex Kelly. "They're a tough team, but we told the guys, don't back down. We can play with anybody, and we showed it."

The Rams hung tough with 2A's fourth-ranked Tigers for most of the first quarter of Tuesday's Orion Sectional semifinal matchup. Eventually, though, Princeton got into high gear to take a double-digit lead after one and rolled to a 77-40 victory.

"Princeton is a very good transition team," said Kelly. "We just didn't seem to make the adjustments soon enough to stop them or slow them down."

In the early going, Riverdale (17-17) kept nipping at Princeton's heels. Senior guard Carson Daluska hit his first three shots, and the duo of Ethan Kiddoo and Jacob Watson each hit tying 3-pointers to keep Riverdale even at 12.

"Carson is the heart of our team," Kelly said. "He came out with the firepower early on."

But with senior guard Teegan Davis scoring 11 of his 17 points in the first quarter and classmate Grady Thompson netting 10 of his 18 in that stretch, the Tigers (32-2) reeled off 11 straight points and finished the period on a 17-3 run to go up 29-15.

From there, it was an uphill climb for the Rams, who quickly found themselves down by 20 early in the second period. Buckets by Dalaska and Jake Willems closed the gap to 35-19, but by halftime, the Tigers held a 43-23 lead.

"Riverdale is a good team, and they played really well against us," said Davis, the University of Iowa football signee who also snared nine rebounds. "We battled with them, and we were able to come out and get the win."

Thompson felt it was the Tigers' defense that fueled the fire for an offense that shot 60% (33 of 55) from the field and outrebounded the Rams 41-16. Sophomore forward Noah Laporte did his part with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

"We did a good job of holding their guys to a minimum of shots, and contesting all of their shots," Thompson said. "Our defense fuels our offense. We played good defense and got steals, and we were able to get out on the fastbreak and get a lot of dunks.

"That helps us get our energy high."

While Princeton now prepares for Friday's 7 p.m. championship game here against the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Rockridge (25-4) and Rock Falls (17-17), Riverdale looks to build on a season in which it won its first regional title in 11 years.

Among next year's returners will be Willems (eight points, four rebounds) and Watson (nine points), although seniors Dalaska (nine points) and Kiddoo (six points, four rebounds, two steals) will be tough to replace.

"We talked about how this is a good thing for our young guys," said Kelly. "They saw the atmosphere here, and what a sectional team is. They know there's still work to do. This was a good experience for us, and I'm definitely glad we got this experience."