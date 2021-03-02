Prep report: Alleman boys fall to 0-4

Boys basketball

Quincy 62, Alleman 25: Junior forward Jeremiah Talton scored 25 points to help Quincy claim its second victory of the season.

Talton had 17 points in the first half to help the Blue Devils (2-8 overall, 2-7 Western Big 6) open a commanding 38-16 lead. They had a 14-0 scoring run in the opening minutes and forced 27 turnovers in the game.