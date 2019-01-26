Boys basketball
Knoxville 51, Alleman 48: For 3½ quarters, the Pioneers were adept at the free-throw line, shooting nearly 75 percent. They needed all of that to cling to a narrow lead against the hosting Knoxville Blue Bullets. Then, in the final four minutes they made just 1-of-5, losing a nearly game-long lead in the final minute and eventually the game, 51-48.
Alleman did not make a field goal in the fourth quarter, missing eight shots. Leading scorer Chase VanDerGinst, with 13 points, did not take a shot. And then, there were the missed free throws.
— Marc Nesseler, Dispatch-Argus
Alton 59, Rock Island 55: An intentional foul call followed closely by a technical on the Rock Island bench helped seal the Rocks' fate Saturday.
Alton led 51-50 with 26.8 seconds when the Rocks' Aaron Voss was whistled for the intentional foul. The Redbirds hit four of six free throws in the ensuing sequence to build a five-point edge the Rocks couldn't overcome.
JaMir Price scored 22 points and Jordan Rice 14 for the Rocks.
Centennial 45, United Township 33: United Township shot just 32 percent from the floor and hit just five of its 21 attempts from 3-point range in its Peoria Shootout loss to Centennial Saturday.
In addition, the Panthers were hurt by early foul trouble, with one of their top scoring threats, junior guard Jean Luc Wilson, picking up two of his four fouls in the first quarter; he would be held to just six points on 2-of-9 shooting. Additionally, the Chargers (10-9) were able to keep 6-foot-7 junior forward Daveon Ellis in check, holding him to seven points, although he did pull down eight rebounds.
— Terry Duckett, Dispatch-Argus
Girls basketball
Bettendorf 63, Davenport West 22: Davenport West managed to stay relatively close to Bettendorf for one half Saturday, but the Bulldogs outscored the Falcons by 28 points after intermission to secure the Mississippi Athletic Conference win.
Bettendorf led 25-15 at the break.
Kylie Wroblewski led Bettendorf (13-3, 10-3) with 19 points, and Ashley Fountain added 12. Tavie Griffin Blanks led West (0-16, 0-13) with 14 points.
Rock Island 66, Batavia 29: Focusing on improving their man-to-man defense, the Rocks held the Bulldogs to 12 made baskets, 33 shot attempts and forced 17 turnovers in a win at Rock Island High School.
On the offensive end, junior Hannah Simmer came out red-hot, scoring Rock Island's first 10 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers.
Simmer finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Brea Beal finished the night with 19 points, six steals and six assists.
— Jeff Wendland, Dispatch-Argus