Prep report: Alleman snaps losing streak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

Mercer County off to strong start at Warkins: Off to a strong start, the Mercer County girls basketball team hopes to continue heading in the right direction this week at the 11th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic.

The Golden Eagles split their two Monday games, and had a chance to come away with a sweep as they battled two-time defending Warkins champion Stockton tough before falling 50-41 to the 2018 Class 1A state runners-up.

“We're on a nice roll coming in, but we were off all of last week,” Mercer County coach Katie Engwall said. “I didn't know what to expect today, but I was pleased with our effort.”

While holding the Steamers' Emily Schipper to 10 points, Liz Fish picked up the slack for Fulton with a team-best 16, 13 of which came in the second half as Fulton tried to cut into a 26-18 halftime deficit.

Down the stretch, the Eagles' trio of Stineman (19 points), Maggie Harrison and Ericka Sedam (13 points each) combined to score all 17 of Mercer County's fourth-period points and nail down the win.

Rockridge (7-8) was one of three other area teams to split its Monday doubleheader, the others being Fulton (8-7) and Wethersfield (4-10).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0