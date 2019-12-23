Prep report: Alleman snaps losing streak

Boys basketball
Alleman snaps losing streak: After falling 61-56 to Morrison in the opener of the 18th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic, Alleman snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 60-51 win over Stark County.
“Tonight, we closed one out. We did all the things we needed to do to finish the game,” said Alleman coach Kyle Murray, whose 2-11 club forced the Rebels into 3-of-12 shooting and five turnovers in the fourth quarter, including an 0-for-7 showing from 3-point range.
“We made the proper plays and executed down the stretch, and now we've got to build off this. It's definitely a nice way to head into the holiday break. The guys can rest, come back refreshed and focus on the second half of the season.”
Sparking the Pioneers offensively in their first win in almost a month was the duo of sophomore guard Alec Ponder (15 points, four steals) and junior forward Caleb Sharer (10 points, eight rebounds). Teammates Elijah Campos and Ryan Dockery-Jackson each added nine points, with Campos snaring three steals.
Erie-Prophetstown went 2-0 on the day, edging Beecher 52-50 and beating Fulton 51-42. Orion was also perfect, beating Mercer County 63-33 and Stockton 58-29. Josh Johnson scored 29 points combined in the two games.
— Terry Duckett, tduckett@qconline.com
You have free articles remaining.
Girls basketball
Mercer County off to strong start at Warkins: Off to a strong start, the Mercer County girls basketball team hopes to continue heading in the right direction this week at the 11th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic.
The Golden Eagles split their two Monday games, and had a chance to come away with a sweep as they battled two-time defending Warkins champion Stockton tough before falling 50-41 to the 2018 Class 1A state runners-up.
“We're on a nice roll coming in, but we were off all of last week,” Mercer County coach Katie Engwall said. “I didn't know what to expect today, but I was pleased with our effort.”
While holding the Steamers' Emily Schipper to 10 points, Liz Fish picked up the slack for Fulton with a team-best 16, 13 of which came in the second half as Fulton tried to cut into a 26-18 halftime deficit.
Down the stretch, the Eagles' trio of Stineman (19 points), Maggie Harrison and Ericka Sedam (13 points each) combined to score all 17 of Mercer County's fourth-period points and nail down the win.
Rockridge (7-8) was one of three other area teams to split its Monday doubleheader, the others being Fulton (8-7) and Wethersfield (4-10).
— Terry Duckett, tduckett@qconline.com