PREP REPORT: Assumption, Central finish with MAC wins

BOYS BASKETBALL

Davenport Assumption 76, Clinton 58: A solid first quarter set the table for the Davenport Assumption Knights as they built on a 10-point lead after the opening eight minutes en route to a 76-58 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory Thursday over Clinton on senior night.

The Knights finished the regular season 16-5, 14-4 in MAC action, in second place behind undefeated league champ Pleasant Valley.

The loss ended Clinton’s regular season with a 3-19 mark, 2-16 in the MAC.

Assumption led the game 19-9 after the first frame and added to that advantage in the second and third to hold a 58-40 lead before the teams played to an 18-all stalemate in the final eight minutes.

Davenport Central 59, Muscatine 48: A furious finish carried the Davenport Central High School boys basketball team to a 59-48 victory over Muscatine in a Mississippi Athletic Conference senior night contest in George Marshall Gym.

The Blue Devils (4-17, 4-14 MAC) trailed trailed 38-36 after three periods, but outscored their guests 23-10 in the final eight minutes to pull out the regular-season finale.

Muscatine, which led 10-8 after one before trailing 24-20 at halftime, finished the regular season 1-19, 1-17.

Postseason play

Camanche 67, Durant 41: Senior Tucker Dickherber and junior Zane Witt each scored 16 points to lead the Camanche Storm to a 67-41 victory over Durant Thursday in a Class 2A District 6 semifinal contest.

Senior Adam Dunlap added 11 for the Storm (18-4), who move on to play Davenport Central (4-14) in Tuesday’s District final.

Durant finished the season 6-17.

Bellevue 45, Easton Valley 42: After battling to a 16-all tie at halftime, the Bellevue Comets found just enough offense to score a Class 1A District 4 semifinal upset over the Easton Valley River Hawks 45-42 at Easton Valley Elementary School Thursday evening.

The victory moves the Comets (11-12) into Tuesday's District 4 final against 19-4 Springville.

Easton Valley, which was ranked No. 7 in the latest Class 1A poll and had a 13-point victory over the Comets early in the season, finishes 19-3.

Easton Valley had built an eight-point lead in the second quarter, but in the final minute of the half, the Comets scored eight straight points, with Aidan Gruver scoring five in a row and Conor Gruver hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to forge the halftime tie.

— Staff report

