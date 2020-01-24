PREP REPORT: Boffeli scores 40 to lead North Scott past PV

Zoey Long and Emma Zillig each scored 10 points to lead the Muskies, who have won five of their last seven games.

Clinton (1-12, 0-10) was led by Elle Davis and Rylie Mussman, who each had five points.

Davenport North 62, Davenport Central 48: Ivy Wilmington scored 20 points as North (10-3, 9-1) won its third straight game to remain a game back of North Scott for the MAC lead.

Boys basketball

Muscatine 62, Clinton 50: Noah Yahn scored 20 points to help the Muskies avenge a loss from earlier this season with a win over the River Kings.

Muscatine (2-11, 2-7) game out hot offensively, shooting 11-of-24 in the first half. The Muskies held the River Kings to three field goals on 17 attempts and forced eight turnovers to take a 28-11 halftime lead.

Clinton (1-10, 1-7) cut the gap to 44-32 after three quarters but couldn't get any closer. Treveon Bailey led the River Kings with 15 points while Joe Simpson added 13.

Galesburg 90, Alleman 41: Alleman boys basketball coach Kyle Murray said Galesburg has its best team he’s probably seen in 20 years, and the Silver Streaks played like it on Friday night at Don Morris Gym.