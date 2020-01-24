PREP REPORT: Boffeli scores 40 to lead North Scott past PV

Girls basketball
North Scott 55, Pleasant Valley 45: Grace Boffeli scored a career-high 40 points and the Lancers (13-0, 10-0) pulled away in the fourth quarter to remain perfect on the season.
North Scott took a 13-8 lead after the first quarter but PV cut it to 28-24 at halftime and held it at 41-37 through three quarters before North Scott pulled away.
Boffeli is now nine points away from passing Karli Rucker as North Scott's all-time leading scorer.
Regan Denny led PV (6-9, 3-7) with 15 points, all coming from behind the 3-point line.
Assumption 68, Davenport West 30: Corey Whitlock scored a career-high 19 points and AJ Schubert added 16 as Assumption (9-4, 7-4) cruised to a win over the Falcons.
The Knights led 26-5 after the first quarter and 47-15 at halftime.
Kaitlyn Powell led the Falcons (1-12, 1-9) with 10 points.
Muscatine 49, Clinton 14: Defense continues to be the name of the game for Muscatine, which forced 23 River Queen turnovers to win its third straight game.
The Muskes (9-7, 6-5) allowed just 23 total points in two games this week after beating Davenport Central 41-9 Tuesday.
Zoey Long and Emma Zillig each scored 10 points to lead the Muskies, who have won five of their last seven games.
Clinton (1-12, 0-10) was led by Elle Davis and Rylie Mussman, who each had five points.
Davenport North 62, Davenport Central 48: Ivy Wilmington scored 20 points as North (10-3, 9-1) won its third straight game to remain a game back of North Scott for the MAC lead.
Boys basketball
Muscatine 62, Clinton 50: Noah Yahn scored 20 points to help the Muskies avenge a loss from earlier this season with a win over the River Kings.
Muscatine (2-11, 2-7) game out hot offensively, shooting 11-of-24 in the first half. The Muskies held the River Kings to three field goals on 17 attempts and forced eight turnovers to take a 28-11 halftime lead.
Clinton (1-10, 1-7) cut the gap to 44-32 after three quarters but couldn't get any closer. Treveon Bailey led the River Kings with 15 points while Joe Simpson added 13.
Galesburg 90, Alleman 41: Alleman boys basketball coach Kyle Murray said Galesburg has its best team he’s probably seen in 20 years, and the Silver Streaks played like it on Friday night at Don Morris Gym.
Galesburg was dominant from top to bottom in Friday’s 90-41 Western Big 6 Conference victory, its 15th straight win, to improve to 20-2, 6-2 WB6.
Alleman (2-19, 0-7) struggled against the opposing size, strength, and depth after holding an early 6-5 lead following a few GHS turnovers.
“They’re a very quality team and they’ve got a lot of guys who can beat you from the floor,” Murray said. “In that first half, they got to the free throw line 18 teams to our one, which gave them some rhythm and confidence. And then they were really able to separate in the second half.”
Galesburg, ranked ninth in Class 3A in this week's Associated Press poll, had five players score in double figures, led by starters Eric Price (17 points) and Jaylin McCants (16).
GHS shot 13-20 on 3-pointers in the win as the fourth quarter featured a running clock.
Alleman was led by Paul Rouse’s 14 points.
The Pioneers were whistled for 14 fouls in the first half, including a technical and intentional foul. GHS was 4-4 at the line in the second half.
— Drake Lansman, dlansman@qconline.com