Prep report: Central run enough against Muscatine

Williamsburg 59, Durant 45: Durant fell shy of reaching its Class 2A district finals Thursday, dropping its semifinal matchup with Williamsburg.

It was a defensive first half that ended with the teams tied 23-23. Williamsburg led 35-32 after the third quarter, then outscored the Wildcats 24-13 over the final eight minutes to put the game away.

Joe Lilienthal led the Wildcats (10-13) with 15 points while Drew DeLong added 12.

Monticello 38, Northeast 34: Northeast put together a strong comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, only to fall just short against Class 2A No. 4 Monticello.

The Rebels (13-10) trailed by nine after three quarter but cut the lead to 35-34 with 1:28 left and had possession. But a shot from Dakota Stevenson was turned away and then Luke Lambert hit one of two free throws to put Monticello (19-2) up by two. Grant Rickertsen then missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Justin Recker hit two free throws to ice the game.

Cade Hughes led the Rebels with 12 points while Rickertsen added eight.

New London 53, Wapello 42: New London outscored Wapello 36-18 in the second half of their 1A district quarterfinal game Thursday, pulling away late for the victory.