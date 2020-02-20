Prep report: Central run enough against Muscatine

Boys basketball
Central 68, Muscatine 51: With 4:35 left to go in the second quarter, Central led Muscatine by just two. By the break, Central had opened up a 27-14 lead. The Blue Devils wouldn’t look back, going on to win by a 68-51 final in Muscatine.
Junior Emarion Ellis finished with a game-high 19. Central (15-6, 13-3 MAC) had three players finish in double-figures, junior John Miller (14 points) and senior Dajion Greer being the others.
The Muskies (4-17, 3-13) had eight different players score, but Josh Dieckman was the lone Muskie with a double-digit point total. He ended with 13.
Assumption 71, Clinton 41: Assumption wrapped up third place in the MAC with a win over Clinton Thursday.
The Knights (17-4, 12-4) open up the postseason Monday at home against Fairfield while Clinton (3-18, 3-13) hits the road to face Iowa City Liberty.
Camanche 87, Mid-Prairie 42: Zach Erwin scored 14 points, one of four Indians in double figures as Camanche cruised to a Class 2A district win over Mid-Prairie.
The Indians used a 20-9 second quarter to pull away after leading 28-17 after the first quarter. L.J. Henderson and Caleb Delzell each added 13 points for Camanche, which faces Williamsburg Tuesday at Davenport West High School.
Williamsburg 59, Durant 45: Durant fell shy of reaching its Class 2A district finals Thursday, dropping its semifinal matchup with Williamsburg.
It was a defensive first half that ended with the teams tied 23-23. Williamsburg led 35-32 after the third quarter, then outscored the Wildcats 24-13 over the final eight minutes to put the game away.
Joe Lilienthal led the Wildcats (10-13) with 15 points while Drew DeLong added 12.
Monticello 38, Northeast 34: Northeast put together a strong comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, only to fall just short against Class 2A No. 4 Monticello.
The Rebels (13-10) trailed by nine after three quarter but cut the lead to 35-34 with 1:28 left and had possession. But a shot from Dakota Stevenson was turned away and then Luke Lambert hit one of two free throws to put Monticello (19-2) up by two. Grant Rickertsen then missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Justin Recker hit two free throws to ice the game.
Cade Hughes led the Rebels with 12 points while Rickertsen added eight.
New London 53, Wapello 42: New London outscored Wapello 36-18 in the second half of their 1A district quarterfinal game Thursday, pulling away late for the victory.
Wapello led 24-17 at halftime and was tied with New London late in the third quarter. New London took a 32-28 lead into the fourth quarter, however, and never relinquished it.
Caden Thomas led the Indians (9-12) with 23 points and Maddox Griffin chipped in 12.
Kade Benjamin led New London (15-7) with 19 points. New London will face WACO in the district semifinal Tuesday.
Springville 64, Morning Star Academy 29: Springville scored 27 points in the second quarter to pull away from Morning Star Academy in their Class 1A district quarterfinal on Thursday.
Morning Star, which beat Midland in its first round game, trailed 43-16 at halftime. It ends the season with an 18-3 record.
Lone Tree 73, Calamus-Wheatland 72: Cal-Wheat got edged in its 1A district quarterfinal game Thursday, losing to Lone Tree by a single point.
The loss ends Calamus-Wheatland's season at 11-12.
Prince of Peace 51, Maquoketa Valley 49: Prince of Peace used a late basket to complete a comeback and top Maquoketa Valley Thursday in its 1A district quarterfinal Thursday.
Prince of Peace trailed by two at halftime. It moves to 10-12 on the season and advances to Tuesday's sectional semifinal.
North Cedar 76, Lisbon 50: North Cedar used a 24-9 second quarter to grab a a 41-20 halftime lead and never looked back in a win over Lisbon.
The Knights (13-9) advance to face Highland Tuesday.
Easton Valley 94, Clayton Ridge 24: The top-ranked team in Class 1A faced little trouble Thursday night, cruising to a 70-point win in its first postseason game.
The River Hawks (22-0) face Prince of Peace Tuesday. Easton Valley won both meetings during the regular season, 69-50 and 49-43.