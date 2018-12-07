Clinton 52, Muscatine 45: LJ Henderson scored a game-high 18 points and Clinton held Muscatine scoreless in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter to grab its first win under new head coach Troy Ersland.
Bret Myli added 10 points for the River Kings (1-2, 1-1), who trailed 28-27 at halftime.
Nate Diercks led Muscatine (0-4, 0-2) with 17 points and Noah Yahn added 15.
Pleasant Valley 60, Burlington 45: Carter Duwa scored 16 points and Hunter Snyder added 12 as the Spartans overcame bus trouble to grab a win over the Grayhounds.
The Spartans (3-0, 2-0) were 24 of 28 from the free-throw line.
United Township 44, Galesburg 41: United Township sophomore Daslah Geadeyan didn’t make a field goal Friday night at John Thiel Gymnasium, but he prevented the biggest one against Galesburg from being taken.
Geadeyan scored just one point, but he made one big point with his team by preventing Galesburg leading scorer Eric Price from getting free to take a 3-pointer, forcing, instead, a Silver Streaks timeout. When play resumed, it was more of the same, allowing the Panthers to celebrate a 44-41 road Western Big 6 victory.
“I told them in the timeout (with 17.5 seconds left) to get me a stop,” UT coach Ryan Webber said. “I told them I have to trust you to get a stop, instead of fouling and having something crazy happen at the end.”
Daveon Ellis led UT (6-1, 2-0) with 14 points.
— Marc Nesseler, Lee News Network
Girls basketball
Muscatine 36, Clinton 23: Second-half struggles have plagued the Muscatine girls basketball team all season. The Muskies lost their first five games of the season but led at halftime twice, only to be outscored by 34 points combined in those two games.
However, Muscatine was able to flip the script Friday night and scored the last 14 points in a win, the Muskies' first of the season.
“We really needed that,” coach Susan Orvis said. “Really pleased with how we picked it up in the second part of the third and in the fourth quarter. To get that monkey off our back feels good.”
It felt like déjà vu in the fourth quarter, though, when Clinton went on a 7-2 run to take a one-point lead, 23-22, with six minutes remaining. Orvis called a timeout and the Muskies (1-5, 1-3) ran their offense to perfection to set up a wide open 3-pointer for sophomore Alicia Garcia.
She drained it for three of her game-high 14 points.
Molly Chapman led Clinton (2-3, 1-3) with seven points.
— Evan Riggs, Muscatine Journal
Bettendorf 69, Davenport West 18: Kylie Wroblewski scored a game-high 18 points and Emma Dennison added 10 points to lead the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0) to a win over the Falcons (0-6, 0-4). Bettendorf led 40-14 at halftime before holding the Falcons to four points in the second half.
Madison Schlotfeldt led West with six points.
Pleasant Valley 73, Burlington 16: Pleasant Valley held its third straight MAC opponent to single digits in the first half, leading the Grayhounds 43-4 at halftime.
Macy Beinborn led the Spartans (6-0, 4-0) with 15 points and Carli Spelhaug added 14 as 12 different Spartans scored in the game.
Karli Glasgow led the Grayhounds (2-4, 1-3) with nine points.